BMW and Daimler Take Action Against Employees over Monkey Experiment Scandal

After German manufacturer Volkswagen announced on Tuesday it is suspending Thomas Steg
, General Representative of the Volkswagen Group and chief lobbyist in response to the lates scandal it is involved in, two other German companies are said to have taken disciplinary actions against some of their own employees.
69 photos
According to a report by Reuters, both Daimler and BMW
either suspended or moved employees as a result of the monkey experiment revelations. Without naming them, Daimler said it suspended one of its employees and began an investigation into the matter. BMW, on the other hand, will remove the person who held a position on the board of the European Research Group on Environment and Health in the Transport Sector (EUGT)
EUGT was the entity that allegedly commissioned the Lovelace Respiratory Research Institute to conduct an experiment on 10 macaque monkeys in 2014
. The body, which was suspended last year, was funded by three major German manufacturers: Volkswagen
, Daimler, and BMW.
For the moment, only Volkswagen admitted to having been involved but blames individuals and the organization as a whole for the questionable practices.
The experiment was revealed by The New York Times, citing court statements from an ongoing lawsuit brought against Volkswagen in the U.S. The goal of the research, was to debunk a World Health Organization 2012 report that classified diesel exhaust as a carcinogen.
Earlier this week, two German publications, the Süddeutsche Zeitung and Stuttgarter Zeitung, revealed that Volkswagen might have been experimenting on humans as well. The experiments are said to have taken place at an institute belonging to the University Clinic Aachen, where 25 young and healthy human beings were asked and paid to participate in a diesel emissions related study and had to breath nitrogen dioxide.
The results of the original 2014 monkey experiment were never published by the parties involved.