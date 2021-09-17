BMW and Cube Bicycles Plan Urban Mobility Takeover With Concept Dynamic Cargo e-Bike

One team that’s been hitting urban mobility with its automotive expertise is BMW. However, this is nothing new for the famed Bavarian automaker as, even now, an entire webpage is set up where you can browse through the two-wheelin’ demons (not Motorrad) that this team has available to future and current customers.
However, a newly-announced collaboration with another German mobility giant, Cube, the bicycle manufacturer, has sparked an e-bike design not commonly undertaken or even researched by BMW, cargo bikes. The result? The Concept Dynamic Cargo, an e-bike that’s meant to bring new life to overcrowded streets and reduce the level of pollution we leave behind on our daily travels.
We’ve seen cargo bikes before, but this sucker is different, after all, BMW did tinker with this puppy, so be prepared for something not commonly seen among other cargo carriers. First, there’s the whole tilting technology that is employed.
Since I’m on the subject of rear wheels, know that this concept is one with full RWD. Powered by a mid-mounted Bosch motor and connected to the rear wheels via a pivot axle and two chains, the Dynamic is one of those vehicles that will offer you an extra boost to get you and your cargo to your destination. However, so far in the story, no one has been told just how much power is punched out by the motor.
One thing that may give us some indication as to the power of this machine is that the Dynamic includes a total load capacity of 220 kg (485 lbs), of which 60 kg (132 lbs) can be carried on the cargo bed. I wonder which Bosch Performance Line motor was used for this concept. Heck, maybe Bosch is doing something completely new for the Dynamic. So far, it’s all speculation as none of the teams mention power levels.
Anytime you have an e-bike in front of you, it’s most likely going to be run by a battery. Well, know that the Dynamic requires a battery pack, and it does have one, but again, no mention has yet been made of the exact range this vehicle will offer if it’s ever mass produced.
Other uses for this cargo bay include nets to help your groceries from rolling along and a rain cover to keep goods dry in case weather isn’t on your side. Several accessories will also be offered in case the cargo you normally carry is of a different nature, for example, if you’re using the Dynamic as a last-mile goods distribution solution. Want more cargo? An additional 20 kg (44.1 lbs) can be mounted to the front of the Dynamic.
My only concern for the Concept Dynamic Cargo is this, with the number of other manufacturers on the market already and some that have been focusing all their attention only on cargo carriers, what are the chances that the market will favor this cargo carrier e-bike as the next last-mile solution? What, because BMW touched it?
