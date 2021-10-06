BMW 840i Gran Coupe Heritage Edition Spotted in Abu Dhabi Wearing Rare Hellrot Colorway

Even though not all car enthusiasts have good taste when it comes to specs, there are still plenty of individuals who know better than to mess up a design that’s already extremely dynamic-looking.
Take for example the owner of this stunning BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Heritage Edition, who was brave enough to accept such a vibrant color, while recognizing that it matches up really well with all those contrasting black accents. The car was recently delivered to a BMW showroom in Abu Dhabi, wearing BMW Individual Hellrot, meaning light red.
It’s definitely a statement color, one that you should only use if your car is genuinely worthy of attention, which the 8 Series Gran Coupe generally is – although this one is just an 840i, so the jury is still out on whether it should be allowed to go out in public dressed like this. Don’t get us wrong, it looks great, as previously stated, but it's not like it says M8 Competition on the back or at least M850i.
Anyway, let’s give it a pass and talk about what’s hiding underneath the hood of this stylish yet sporty four-door coupe. The 840i model is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine, good for 335 hp (340 ps) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. Floor it and you’ll be hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.9 seconds, although if you opt for the 840i xDrive Gran Coupe version, the one with all-wheel drive, you can get the sprint done in just 4.6 seconds.
As for the interior, you’ll find BMW Individual full Merino leather in Fiona red and black, with contrasting motorsport-style seat belts, plus the word Heritage (but written in Arabic) engraved on the cupholder lid. The spec is tremendous, to say the least.
Now, if you live in the U.S. and you just want an 840i Gran Coupe, prices start from $85,000.
It’s definitely a statement color, one that you should only use if your car is genuinely worthy of attention, which the 8 Series Gran Coupe generally is – although this one is just an 840i, so the jury is still out on whether it should be allowed to go out in public dressed like this. Don’t get us wrong, it looks great, as previously stated, but it's not like it says M8 Competition on the back or at least M850i.
Anyway, let’s give it a pass and talk about what’s hiding underneath the hood of this stylish yet sporty four-door coupe. The 840i model is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine, good for 335 hp (340 ps) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. Floor it and you’ll be hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.9 seconds, although if you opt for the 840i xDrive Gran Coupe version, the one with all-wheel drive, you can get the sprint done in just 4.6 seconds.
As for the interior, you’ll find BMW Individual full Merino leather in Fiona red and black, with contrasting motorsport-style seat belts, plus the word Heritage (but written in Arabic) engraved on the cupholder lid. The spec is tremendous, to say the least.
Now, if you live in the U.S. and you just want an 840i Gran Coupe, prices start from $85,000.