BMW 8 Series Cabrio Spied as 840i M Sport, Debut Is Imminent

18 Oct 2018, 19:48 UTC
by author pic
The convertible versions of cars that already exist as never that exciting. Usually, they have many predecessors and don't bring anything new to the table. The 8 Series Cabrio is different because it has no predecessor, the original 8er only being available as a hardtop.
You could also say that the 8 Series is a successor for the 6 Series, and to a degree, that's true. But we're starting to agree with BMW when they say this is a huge leap upmarket.

In Europe, you can pick up the new 840d xDrive Coupe for precisely €100,000, which is a ridiculous amount of money for a 2-door car. But then the 8 Series is way cooler than most BMW models, and it's about half the price of a Bentley or Aston rival.

The 840d sounds like more than enough power and torque, even for a GT. But diesel is slowly dropping in sales, and no matter how clean they become, they will eventually be banned from European roads. The car in our spyshots is only mildly camouflaged, and we can make out the numbers written on its rump, which say "840i."

This should come with the same 3-liter engine as the 540i, packing 340 HP. However, it could go to 360 or 380 HP just as easily. The xDrive system has been fitted to this car, though it's possible it will be an option.

On top of that, we have the M Sport package, a €5,500 option. This makes the 840i look more like the M850i, with new bumpers, a bigger exhaust dark trim and side skirts. 19-inch wheels and larger M Sport brakes are also standard, along with multiple interior upgrades. Even the key and floor mats are affected.

It's not hard to see why this will be appealing to every 8 Series buyer, especially when the 3-liter gasoline unit is a great engine, much more reasonable than the V8 fitted to the flagships.
