BMW 8 Series Bumpers, Fenders and Grille Design Revealed by Patent Images

4 May 2018
The BMW 8 Series is about a month away from being officially revealed. This is the first and probably not the last leak which shows the production body.
BMW likes to protect its intellectual property, and as such, it has trademarked some of the design details of this all-new flagship coupe before the Chinese can clone it. But the images have fallen into the hands of Ferd.

It's easy to identify which car these parts belong to, as the 8 Series debuts a new design language for BMW. For example, the two kidney grilles have been connected in the middle, just like on the concept car.

You can even see the shutters blocking it up in these patent images. Likewise, there are two front bumper designs to enjoy, one of them belonging to the M850i performance model. And unless we're mistaken, even the rear fenders of the convertible are represented here. You can tell because they are chopped at the top.

As for the lights, there's nothing special going on. We'd even go as far as to call the back end an evolution of the 6 Series. There's an apparent concave area that creates a spoiler for the trunk, but they've added some vents too.

Unfortunately, the rear bumper of the M850i isn't trademarked, but we know a lot about the car already. It will have 530 HP and 750 Nm from a new 4.4-liter V8, all-wheel steering, torque vectoring and electro-mechanical anti-roll bars. It should also sound better than previous M Performance models.

After the 8 Series coupe, BMW will show the convertible. An M8 will become the new king of Bavarian power, while a Gran Coupe should follow in 2019 with slightly more practical rear seats. But you don't see any of that in these patent shots. Heads up Mercedes S-Class Coupe, you're looking at your arch enemy!
2019 BMW 8 Series BMW 8 Series BMW patent images leaked
