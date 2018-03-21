autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

BMW 7 Series Facelift Spied With Bigger Grille, X7-Like Headlights

21 Mar 2018, 20:50 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The 7 Series is the start of the wild ride we're currently on with BMW. Without it, the X3 and 5 Series wouldn't have gesture controls or remotes with screens. Well, they would, but you get the idea.
20 photos
BMW 7 Series Facelift Spied With Bigger Grille, X7-Like HeadlightsBMW 7 Series Facelift Spied With Bigger Grille, X7-Like HeadlightsBMW 7 Series Facelift Spied With Bigger Grille, X7-Like HeadlightsBMW 7 Series Facelift Spied With Bigger Grille, X7-Like HeadlightsBMW 7 Series Facelift Spied With Bigger Grille, X7-Like HeadlightsBMW 7 Series Facelift Spied With Bigger Grille, X7-Like HeadlightsBMW 7 Series Facelift Spied With Bigger Grille, X7-Like HeadlightsBMW 7 Series Facelift Spied With Bigger Grille, X7-Like HeadlightsBMW 7 Series Facelift Spied With Bigger Grille, X7-Like HeadlightsBMW 7 Series Facelift Spied With Bigger Grille, X7-Like HeadlightsBMW 7 Series Facelift Spied With Bigger Grille, X7-Like HeadlightsBMW 7 Series Facelift Spied With Bigger Grille, X7-Like HeadlightsBMW 7 Series Facelift Spied With Bigger Grille, X7-Like HeadlightsBMW 7 Series Facelift Spied With Bigger Grille, X7-Like HeadlightsBMW 7 Series Facelift Spied With Bigger Grille, X7-Like HeadlightsBMW 7 Series Facelift Spied With Bigger Grille, X7-Like HeadlightsBMW 7 Series Facelift Spied With Bigger Grille, X7-Like HeadlightsBMW 7 Series Facelift Spied With Bigger Grille, X7-Like HeadlightsBMW 7 Series Facelift Spied With Bigger Grille, X7-Like Headlights
A facelift/LCI is under development, and our latest spyshots show it in much more detail. If we remember correctly, the 7 Series was seen testing without a grille at the Arctic Circle just a few months ago. The folks over in Bavaria move pretty fast, because there's a complete front end on the car already.

In fact, our photographers were able to snap not one but two different prototypes. With all the engines BMW wants to test, we would be surprised if the 7er LCI becomes their most common prototype in the next few months.

But anyway, let's focus on the details. And at the front, that means two things: headlights and grille design. The full-LED headlights appear to have the same design as what we saw on yesterday's X7 M50i model, which makes sense when you consider they're supposed to be sister cars. There's a rectangular dot in the middle of each of the four units. And they do appear to be four units instead of the usual two, which could be quite a "controversial" move.

Also like the X7, the flagship sedan will have larger kidney grilles for more visual impact. The prototype appears to have revisions to its air intakes and the bumpers in general.

The 7er facelift will enter production in March 2019 and should be revealed a little before that. This move likely coincides with new emissions regulations which have forced BMW to install particle filters even on gasoline motors in Europe. We're going to see small power increases for some models, as well as a gutsier plug-in hybrid. But at this very moment, Mercedes is looking to make BMW's life tough with an all-new S-Class.
2020 BMW 7 Series G11 BMW 7 Series BMW 7 Series spyshots BMW
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Tow a Trailer 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
BMW models:
BMW X4BMW X4 Medium SUVBMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45) CompactBMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45) CompactBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleBMW i8BMW i8 CoupeAll BMW models  