BMW 7 Series Facelift Spied With Bigger Grille, X7-Like Headlights

The 7 Series is the start of the wild ride we're currently on with BMW. Without it, the X3 and 5 Series wouldn't have gesture controls or remotes with screens. Well, they would, but you get the idea.

20 photos



In fact, our photographers were able to snap not one but two different prototypes. With all the engines BMW wants to test, we would be surprised if the 7er LCI becomes their most common prototype in the next few months.



But anyway, let's focus on the details. And at the front, that means two things: headlights and grille design. The full-LED headlights appear to have the same design as what we saw on yesterday's



Also like the X7, the flagship sedan will have larger kidney grilles for more visual impact. The prototype appears to have revisions to its air intakes and the bumpers in general.



The 7er facelift will enter production in March 2019 and should be revealed a little before that. This move likely coincides with new emissions regulations which have forced BMW to install particle filters even on gasoline motors in Europe. We're going to see small power increases for some models, as well as a gutsier plug-in hybrid. But at this very moment, Mercedes is looking to make BMW's life tough with an all-new S-Class. A facelift/LCI is under development, and our latest spyshots show it in much more detail. If we remember correctly, the 7 Series was seen testing without a grille at the Arctic Circle just a few months ago. The folks over in Bavaria move pretty fast, because there's a complete front end on the car already.In fact, our photographers were able to snap not one but two different prototypes. With all the engines BMW wants to test, we would be surprised if the 7er LCI becomes their most common prototype in the next few months.But anyway, let's focus on the details. And at the front, that means two things: headlights and grille design. The full-LED headlights appear to have the same design as what we saw on yesterday's X7 M50i model, which makes sense when you consider they're supposed to be sister cars. There's a rectangular dot in the middle of each of the four units. And they do appear to be four units instead of the usual two, which could be quite a "controversial" move.Also like the X7, the flagship sedan will have larger kidney grilles for more visual impact. The prototype appears to have revisions to its air intakes and the bumpers in general.The 7er facelift will enter production in March 2019 and should be revealed a little before that. This move likely coincides with new emissions regulations which have forced BMW to install particle filters even on gasoline motors in Europe. We're going to see small power increases for some models, as well as a gutsier plug-in hybrid. But at this very moment, Mercedes is looking to make BMW's life tough with an all-new S-Class.