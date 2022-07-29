BMW 5 Series Goes From Pretty to Ugly Real Quick, Someone Should Knock Its Lights Out

Arguably one of the best-looking vehicles in BMW’s relatively modern stable, the F10 generation of the 5 Series doesn’t really need anything other than nicer wheels to turn heads for all the right reasons; unless it already has them.
Add the occasional visit to the car equivalent of a spa, sprinkle everything with proper maintenance, and you'll have a winner. However, that doesn’t apply to all examples out there, as some of them have embraced their ridiculous sides.
Case in point, meet yet another such car, which has way too many chrome add-ons. Pretty much everywhere you look, you will see a fake vent of some sorts, or other ugly pieces, glued to the silver body of the executive sedan, which still rides on the alloys that it received back when it left the assembly line, if you must know.
These are joined by two more shark-fin antennas on the roof, which are also as fake as they come, and a trunk lid wing. Front and rear privacy windows complete the looks, and are the only modification that actually looks nice. Also, keep in mind that we only saw the car in question from a single angle, and logic tells us that it might be just as ridiculous up front and maybe inside too.
Speaking of the picture, it was taken in the U.S. of A., and shared in Reddit’s infamous ‘bad’ car mods thread, sparking some funny comments that could have easily been avoided if the owner didn’t want to ruin the design of their 5er. On a more positive note, one can bring it back to its former glory by simply removing everything that didn’t come from the factory. Assuming that the glue, double-sided tape, or whatever they used to strap the add-ons to the body hasn’t ruined the paint, it will once again cruise the roads with pride.
