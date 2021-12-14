BMW 5 Series Circles the Drain, Fire Would Make It Look Better

Remember the ‘nobody rides for free’ stupid stickers from a few years ago? Well, it appears that some of those car owners haven’t matured, including the person whose name is written on the dotted line of this BMW 5 Series. Either that or they need psychiatric evaluation, because nobody in their right mind would ever do this to a vehicle, no matter the make and model.
Otherwise a fine executive sedan, from the F10 generation, with a black paint finish and small alloys that are probably 16 inches in size, it has been seriously maimed by the numerous stickers.
You can see the typical M colors scattered everywhere in a manner that would make anyone pull their hair, monster claws above and under the headlights, and ‘Performance’ decals on the rear windows. Speaking of decals, the windscreen reads ‘Performance’ and ‘Stay Humble’ on top of it, because the attention-seeking owner does just that.
The hood has received an extra set of side mirrors, and the bumper has not one, but two chin spoilers, and a pair of flaps on each side, probably to go with the new side skirts that look absolutely horrible. In fact, this is probably the best word used to describe the whole car.
Don’t go anywhere, because we have yet to tell you about the rear wing (bet you didn't see that one), chrome trim added to the wheel arches and door handles, and additional logos attached to the front fenders. The BMW roundel on the grille hasn’t escaped the owner’s ‘tuning’ wrath either, and neither have those small alloys that have received red accents.
Registered in Massachusetts, with ‘The Spirit of America’ at its heart, this ugly Bimmer has earned a spot in Reddit’s ‘bad’ car mods thread, and in our ‘LOL’ category, next to other extremely controversial projects that you can see here, so you may want to delay washing your eyes for now.
You can see the typical M colors scattered everywhere in a manner that would make anyone pull their hair, monster claws above and under the headlights, and ‘Performance’ decals on the rear windows. Speaking of decals, the windscreen reads ‘Performance’ and ‘Stay Humble’ on top of it, because the attention-seeking owner does just that.
The hood has received an extra set of side mirrors, and the bumper has not one, but two chin spoilers, and a pair of flaps on each side, probably to go with the new side skirts that look absolutely horrible. In fact, this is probably the best word used to describe the whole car.
Don’t go anywhere, because we have yet to tell you about the rear wing (bet you didn't see that one), chrome trim added to the wheel arches and door handles, and additional logos attached to the front fenders. The BMW roundel on the grille hasn’t escaped the owner’s ‘tuning’ wrath either, and neither have those small alloys that have received red accents.
Registered in Massachusetts, with ‘The Spirit of America’ at its heart, this ugly Bimmer has earned a spot in Reddit’s ‘bad’ car mods thread, and in our ‘LOL’ category, next to other extremely controversial projects that you can see here, so you may want to delay washing your eyes for now.