BMW 4 Series Doesn't Know It Can't Swim, Hits the Water Anyway

If cars were cats, then this BMW 4 Series would have eight lives left. Or perhaps fewer than that, as it lost one as it attempted to cross a big puddle. And yes, the wet journey ended abruptly for the premium compact sports coupe that doesn't have a generous fording depth as it's not an off-roader.
The wet surface appears to be part of a small river or perhaps a canal somewhere in the United Kingdom, judging by the license plate and the car's right-hand drive configuration. As for the when it happened part, we think recently, with the short video of the incident ending up online over the weekend shared by supercar.fails on Instagram.
Mind you, this previous-gen 4er is not a supercar, but it is still an exciting model and an excellent daily if you fancy traveling alone or with one passenger because the rear seats are very cramped. But we're not here to tell you how practical the old 4 Series is, so instead, we'll get back to the footage, which shows the car bravely approaching the water. The driver goes in without even so much stepping on the brake pedal.
A small wave covers the entire hood, making it to the windscreen, and this is the point where it loses power. Fortunately, inertia helped it reach the shore. The person holding the wheel can then be seen applying the brakes, probably mesmerized by the fact that BMW doesn't make submarines, and the 4er is not precisely a boat nor an amphibious vehicle. The driver likely did get their shoes wet, as the car wasn't entirely out of water when the engine failed.
This is a straightforward way to get a salvage certificate for pretty much any machine that wasn't built for off-roading, let alone a premium compact one designed to tackle the urban jungle in high comfort like the 4 Series. Nevertheless, with lots of elbow grease, a decent budget, and the proper knowledge, it will be able to come back from the dead, though as we mentioned, resurrecting it is not going to be a walk in the park. Then again, at least it's not an M4, which would've been more challenging for the petrolhead crown, but a regular 4 Series, likely fed by gasoline and fitted with a few aftermarket bits and pieces.
As for its successor, the G2X series, it has been around since 2020 (how time flies!). It's offered in coupe, convertible, and liftback body styles, with front-engine and rear- or all-wheel drive, depending on the model. It's based on the brand's CLAR platform that ties it to the 2 and 3 Series and the battery-electric i4. The range-topping M4 uses the same construction, albeit with chassis and enhancements, and features a more serious engine breathing air from behind the large grille.
