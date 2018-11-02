autoevolution

BMW 3 Series Gets Ruined in Nurburgring Crash, Hits the Barrier Twice

2 Nov 2018, 7:43 UTC ·
Ladies and gentlemen drivers, we are now enjoying the final days of the Nurburgring for 2018, but it seems that the infamous German track is willing to stick to its Green Hell reputation until the end of the current year. For instance, we've brought along an accident that tore a BMW apart during a session held last week.
The crash, which took place on October 27, saw a pack of racecars attacking the Nordschleife. We're looking at a group of BMWs here, but one of the drivers wasn't as lucky as the others.

Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the aficionado losing control of his 3 Series while tackling a bend.

The machine, an E46-generation 325i, took the racing line, while entering the twist at serious speed. The rear end stepped out and while the movement seemed controllable at first, things didn't exactly go down such a route.

You see, the one behind the wheel did pull a swift countersteer maneuver, but the car simply refused to come back in line. In fact, the 3 Series spun and ended up hitting the metallic protection element on the side of the track.

Alas, this saw the Bimmer traveling on the grass, with the car struggling to find the grip required to slow down. As such, the vehicle ended up hitting the guardrail on a second occasion, just after a marshall point.

As you'll be able to notice in the clip, the second impact might have not taken place at considerable speed, but its angle meant that the driver was seriously shaken.

Here's to hoping that racing elements like the seat and the driver's gear kept the one behind the wheel safe. We also get to see the post-accident state of the car and things aren't looking good.

It's worth noting that the car seems to be on racking slicks and, given the lowe temperatures, perhaps the tires had serious trouble finding grip in the first place.

