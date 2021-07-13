BMW 228i xDrive Drag Races Abarth 124 Spider in Slow But Exciting Encounter

When it comes to the 2 Series, BMW has been shamelessly playing with our feelings. The coupe version has always had a rear-wheel-drive architecture, something the recently introduced new generation carries over from its predecessor. However, the four-door Gran Coupe body style, for some reason, borrows the front-wheel-drive configuration from the new 1 Series and the 2 Series Active and Gran Tourer.
At the end of the day, it all comes down to the platform on which these are built, with the former using the 3 Series' underpinnings as a starting point, whereas the latter look to the 1 Series for support. Needless to say, even though BMW has proven it can do engaging FWD cars with its MINI range, the one you actually want if driving pleasure ranks somewhat high on your list of priorities is the RWD one.
But with hands tied behind your back when the number of doors becomes important, you might be forced to end up with a front-wheel-drive 2 Series Gran Coupe. Don't worry, BMW is at least offering the option of having it specced with the company's xDrive all-wheel-drive system, which kind of puts things to rest. We say "kind of" because it's still an FWD-based system with a bias toward the front axle, but it's the best you can get.
Well, if only you hadn't had kids, then you could be driving something like the Abarth 124 Spider. The roadster is the Italians' take on the critically acclaimed Mazda MX-5/Miata, and even though most people will probably prefer the Japanese model's design, they might be swayed toward the Abarth thanks to its turbocharger.
Indeed, having forced induction not only brings a slight increase in the power output but also changes the way that power is delivered. The Abarth 124 Spider gets 170 hp to the Miata's 160 hp, but the real bonus is in the torque. Here, the increase is more substantial with the Italian roadster having 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of maximum twist power, compared to the 148 lb-ft (200 Nm) the Mazda gets. Not only that, but the turbocharger also makes sure the peak output is reached way earlier in the rev range - 2,500 rpm for the Fiat, 4,600 rpm for the Miata.
Finally, there's one more advantage the turbocharger brings, and that's increasing the tuning capacity of the entire setup. This particular Abarth 124 Spider took advantage of that by having a phase 2 tune from EuroCompulsion as well as a host of other mods, and it's a good thing it did because it now has roughly the same power output as the BMW, making this race a lot more even and, therefore, interesting.
Despite having a BMW and a tuned Fiat, we're still looking at a 220 hp drag race, so don't expect any records to fall. Or any jaws to drop, for that matter. Still, the dynamic of each of the three runs is interesting since we're dealing with such fine margins. Oh, and the 124 has a very sweet sound, something Abarth products have always been pretty good at.
