BMW 228i xDrive Drag Races Abarth 124 Spider in Slow But Exciting Encounter

More on this:

1 New Abarth 695 Esseesse Unveiled With Exclusive Looks, Familiar 177-HP Turbo-4

2 Straight-Piped Abarth 595 Competizione Channels an Inner-Tunnel Demon to 144 MPH

3 Chevrolet Camaro “Abarth” Rendering Is What Happens When America Dates Italy

4 Meet the Refreshed 2021 Abarth 595 Range Sporting Four Versions, Same HP Levels

5 Can’t use Your Yamaha in the Winter? Abarth Has the Perfect Alternative