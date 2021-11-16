5 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Brings Sexy Back, Available With FWD Or xDrive

BMW 220i Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition Is a Front-Wheel Drive M Car-Wannabe

Despite sharing its moniker with the rear- or rear-biased all-wheel drive models, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is a front-wheel drive (or front-biased AWD) car, built on the same platform as the latest 1 Series, X1, and others. With this off our chest, let’s move on to the reason behind this story, which is a new special edition variant of the brand’s Mercedes-Benz CLA fighter. 7 photos



Black accents decorate the grille, side mirror caps, rear spoiler, tailpipes, and 18-inch wheels, with a Y-spoke pattern. The whole car is otherwise finished in non-metallic Alpine White or metallic Black Sapphire, on top of the Sensatec Oyster or Black and Sensatec Black cabin.



Moving on inside, the special edition



The safety features comprise the dynamic stability control, dynamic traction control, electronic differential lock control, cornering brake control, crash sensors, and others.



In terms of power, you are looking at a turbo’d 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that pushes out 190 ps (187 hp / 140 kW ) and 280 Nm (207 lb-ft) of torque between 1,350 and 4,600 rpm. The mill is mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, enabling a 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 7.1 seconds.



In the U.S., the 2022 2 Series Gran Coupe is offered in the 228i and M235i xDrive configurations, with MSRPs of $35,700 and $45,500 respectively.

