BMW 2 Series Coupe and Cabrio Get a Subtle Facelift, They Look Just Right

BMW
has revealed the facelifted versions of the 2 Series Coupe
and 2 Series Cabriolet
, two models that are at their first Life Cycle Impulse.
Both cars will be available for order starting in July 2017, and they will easily be recognizable as facelifts
due to a new styling for their front ends
, along with standard LED headlights.
Other improvements include interior appointments, additional connectivity options, and they remain the only cars in their segment that come with rear wheel drive.
Depending on the model variant, clients can get a set of kidney grille surrounds, along with a fresh design of air intakes for the front bumper. LED fog lamps are optional, and so are bi-LED adaptive headlights for both models in the line. Clients can order three fresh exterior colors, called Seaside Blue, Mediterranean Blue, and Sunset Orange.
The rear of the 2 Series Coupe and Cabriolet facelift models comes with LED lights that are also standard. Customers can order from four supplementary wheel options, two 17-inch models, and two 18-inch ones.
The interior of the new 2 Series Coupe and Cabrio has seen the most changes. First of all, the instrument cluster comes with a black panel design, and the dash has different stitching patterns and colors.
The shape of the dashboard is different, and it has been oriented towards the driver, and it also comes with chrome ornaments and additional trim options. Updates have been applied to the user interface of the multimedia unit, which now includes touch controls on top of the iDrive rotary control.
Connectivity options have increased with the addition of Bluetooth and USB as standard fitment. The center console is also refined with a design that portrays high-gloss black.
The "Professional" navigation system incorporates Apple CarPlay support, in-car Wi-Fi, On-Street Parking information, Real Time Traffic Information, and many more BMW Connected services.
Customers get to choose from two new cloth upholstery options, and an additional sortiment of leather. The cupholders have a sliding cover, the air vents have a different look, and the window switches received chrome trim, while the glove compartment’s cover has a fresh look.
BMW’s M2
has also received the facelift to be in line with its siblings, but it is almost unchanged visually when compared to its predecessor. Thankfully, there’s nothing wrong with the smallest M car from the Bavarian brand, so its spirit can still be appreciated with or without the LCI.
On a mechanical level, all of the diesel engines in this range received new turbocharger technology, and also come with enhanced direct injection system. The Convertible is available with eight drive options, while the Coupe has an extra one up its sleeve.
A six-speed manual is standard on most versions, while the eight-speed automatic is optional when it is not a standard fitment, except the M2.
The Bavarian marque will continue to offer the xDrive all-wheel-drive system as an option for the M240i and 220d variants of the 2 Series Coupe, and the Convertible can get it for the gasoline-engined 240i. All engines come with minor refinements here and there, but no performance improvement is mentioned in the press release.