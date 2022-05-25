BMW 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe Stand Out With Eye-Catching Limited Edition

kW

As the name suggests, the Edition ColorVision highlights the strenghts of the dynamically refined M Sport models, taking the premium compact segment to the next level. A strong driving experience requires bold features and this is why the two models have received a large, three-section lower air intake on the front apron, a dark diffuser element and vertically arranged air outlets on the rear apron, plus an M High-gloss Shadowline trim. A boost of sportiveness is now offered by the 18-inch M light-alloy wheels in a Y-spoke design and Black/Silver bi-color finish.Complimentary, BMW M 50 Jahre emblems can be ordered for the hood, trunk lid and wheel hubs. It wouldn't be a dynamic car if it didn't have an M Sport suspension with a 10-mm drop in ride height and M sport steering, and the 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupé Edition ColorVision will have a full share of them.Because colors have the power of expression, BMW delights its customers with eight passionate exterior shades of metallic paint finish. Also, for more exclusivity, with more than 120 different colors available, BMW Individual guides every character to find its own personal expression and can be ordered now as an option for both the BMW 1 Series and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé. Bonus: the matt variant Frozen Pure Grey metallic. As a 50-year anniversary gift for M fans, BMW also reedited some iconic paint shades such as Dakar Yellow, Daytona Violet and Macao Blue.BMW 1 Series and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé drivers can customize their car's interior with special features included in The Edition ColorVision. The very first thing you see when you get in a car is the leather, and for this edition the bi-color Dakota leather trim Black/Magma Red and Black/White is the main character of the show. Further on, your eyes will see an embroidered “Edition” badge and your back will feel the seats that come with integral head restraints, high seat bolsters and wide backrest sides to support a dynamic driving style.Your hands will feel the M leather steering wheel with multifunction buttons, anthracite-colured headliner, M stainless steel pedals and your feet will feel the M driver’s footrest, all of which intensifies the sporting allure of the interior in the special-edition cars. Last but not least, the Light package with ambient lighting and floor mats with bespoke piping adds the final touches, along with door sill cover strips with surfaces in mesh design bearing “Edition” lettering.When you think about sports cars you cannot forget about their heart: the engine. The Edition ColorVision is available for all engine variants of the BMW 1 Series and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé with the exception of the BMW 128ti. The compact five-door model can be ordered with a choice from three gasoline engines and three diesel units, while the four-door Coupé is offered with two gasoline engines and three diesels.The range-topping BMW M135i xDrive and BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupé can also be ordered in Edition ColorVision form. This was, they combine the performance attributes of their 225/306 hp four-cylinder engine, the intelligent all-wheel-drive and the model-specific chassis technology with the exclusive design features of the new special edition.The Edition ColorVision for the two models will be available from July 2022.