BMS_u029 Error Reset Causes First Confirmed Blaze on a Tesla Model S

On April 25, I wrote about an appeal Jason Hughes made on Twitter. The Tesla Hacker urged people not to reset their Model S units with BMS_u029 or BMS_u018 error codes. That could lead to dangerous situations. Exactly one month later, Hughes confirmed that the worse happened: one of these vehicles caught fire on the driveway of someone who had just bought the BEV.

24 photos Photo: Gladwyne Volunteer Fire Company