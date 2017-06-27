Blue Porsche 911 R Stands Out in Scotland, Has "NO PDK" Plates

The days of the Porsche 911 R spotting are numbered, which means we're paying even more attention to each unit of the clutch special we come across.

The shade of blue covering the three-pedal machine would act as an attention magnet on its own, with the car's contrasting details bringing an eye candy boost.



We're talking about the smooth operator that is the shade of gray used for the stripes adorning the top of the Zuffenhausen machine, whith the same hue being present on the "PORSCHE" branding adorning the doors.



While the side stripes of the 911 come in black, the car features silver wheels, which give it an uber-clean appearance.



Heck, even the Scottish plates of this Porscha have a hue that matches the yellow calipers, with the latter being there thanks to the



Speaking of which, these must be the most special Porsche 911 R plates we've seen so far and it's enough to ignore the "66" part to understand. Returning to the supercar sighting point we made in the intro, we'll remind you that the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 is now ready to take over social media.



To be more precise, Porsche dealers on the Old Continent have started receiving their Gen 2 GT3s, as proven by the Guards Red example we



Nevertheless, those willing to lay their eyes on a stick shift GT3 (many aficionados find the three-pedal setup as the most important bit of the car) are in for a cruel summer. That's because the clutch-gifted 991.2 GT3 isn't scheduled to enter production until late September. Then again, it's only normal for a carmaker like Porsche to make such a lineup introduction, so we won't complain.



