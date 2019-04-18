autoevolution

Blue Origin to Test Rocket Engines at Former Saturn V Testing Site

18 Apr 2019, 12:07 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Space Junk
Blue Origin’s upcoming BE-3U and BE-4 rocket engines will be tested by Jeff Bezos’ company at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, the American space agency announced this week.
5 photos
Falcon HeavyFalcon HeavyFalcon HeavyFalcon Heavy
As an acceleration of its collaboration with private space companies, NASA signed an agreement with Blue Origin that allows the company to conduct propulsion testing of the two engines before they are to be used as propulsion for at least two rockets.

The Test Stand 4670 in Huntsville where the testing will take place is the one that decades ago was used for the same purpose by NASA, for the development of the Saturn V rocket that put humans on the Moon.

The location is currently out of shape and underutilized, and Blue Origin will have to refurbish it, at its own expense, to be able to use it. The company will also pay “direct costs NASA incurs as a result of Blue Origin use of the stand.”

“This test stand once helped power NASA’s first launches to the Moon, which eventually led to the emergence of an entirely new economic sector – commercial space,” said in a statement NASA Deputy Administrator Jim Morhard. “Now, it will have a role in our ongoing commitment to facilitate growth in this sector.” 

The two engines to be put through their paces will be used to power some of the machines that will eventually put humans of the Moon and on Mars.

The BE-3U is a variant of the first new liquid hydrogen-fueled rocket engine to be developed for production in America in over a decade. The engine will be capable of developing more than 1 million horsepower.

The BE-4, five times more powerful than the BE-3, will power United Launch Alliance’s new Vulcan rocket scheduled to take off in 2021 at the latest, but also and Blue Origin’s New Glenn. New Glenn is also scheduled to launch in 2021.
blue origin NASA be-3u be-4 new glenn saturn v
press release
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Green NCAP? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
ASTON MARTIN Rapide AMRASTON MARTIN Rapide AMR LuxuryASTON MARTIN Rapide EASTON MARTIN Rapide E LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ GLSMERCEDES BENZ GLS Large SUVHYUNDAI VenueHYUNDAI Venue Medium SUVSUBARU OutbackSUBARU Outback MediumAll car models  
 
 