Blue Origin New Glenn Rocket Gets Its First Major Contract

As soon as the New Glenn rocket got its official targeted launch date, Blue Origin has gone to work to find the customers that would entrust it with their orbital deployment needs. And the search didn’t last long.

The contract between Blue Origin and Telesat was signed in the presence of Jeff Bezos, the founder of the company, and it is the first major step the company is taking into a territory owned until recently mostly by SpaceX.



“We are excited to be partnering with this industry leader on their disruptive satellite network architecture,” said in a statement Blue Origin’s CEO Bob Smith.



“New Glenn’s 7-meter fairing, with its huge mass and volume capabilities, is a perfect match for Telesat’s constellation plans while reducing launch costs per satellite.”



The launch of the first New Glenn rocket will



The rocket developed by Jeff Bezos' company is supposed to have double the available volume in today’s rockets. New Glenn has been designed in such a way as to be launched for about 25 times before being retired, much longer than other existing rockets.



Named after the first American astronaut to orbit the Earth, John Glenn, the rocket is using in-house built BE-3U engines to get going. These engines are the first new liquid hydrogen-fueled rocket engines to be developed for production in America in more than ten years.



