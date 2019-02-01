autoevolution

Blue Origin New Glenn Rocket Gets Its First Major Contract

1 Feb 2019, 12:23 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Space Junk
As soon as the New Glenn rocket got its official targeted launch date, Blue Origin has gone to work to find the customers that would entrust it with their orbital deployment needs. And the search didn’t last long.
6 photos
Blue Origin NS10 missionBlue Origin NS10 missionBlue Origin NS10 missionBlue Origin NS10 missionBlue Origin NS10 mission
Canadian satellite communications company Telesat will be among the first to have its equipment delivered to orbit by Blue Origin, as it plans to expand its LEO constellation of communications satellites.

The contract between Blue Origin and Telesat was signed in the presence of Jeff Bezos, the founder of the company, and it is the first major step the company is taking into a territory owned until recently mostly by SpaceX.

“We are excited to be partnering with this industry leader on their disruptive satellite network architecture,” said in a statement Blue Origin’s CEO Bob Smith.

“New Glenn’s 7-meter fairing, with its huge mass and volume capabilities, is a perfect match for Telesat’s constellation plans while reducing launch costs per satellite.”

The launch of the first New Glenn rocket will not take place before 2021. When it is fired up, it will become the rocket with the "most capable upper stage in the market," as its builder says.

The rocket developed by Jeff Bezos' company is supposed to have double the available volume in today’s rockets. New Glenn has been designed in such a way as to be launched for about 25 times before being retired, much longer than other existing rockets.

Named after the first American astronaut to orbit the Earth, John Glenn, the rocket is using in-house built BE-3U engines to get going. These engines are the first new liquid hydrogen-fueled rocket engines to be developed for production in America in more than ten years.

For now, Blue Origin is conducting test flights with another rocket, New Shepard, but is yet to place an object in orbit.
blue origin new glenn new shepard telesat launch rocket orbit
press release
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Latest car models:
PANOZ RoadsterPANOZ Roadster Coupe CabrioPANOZ AvezzanoPANOZ Avezzano CoupeFORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupGMC Sierra 2500HDGMC Sierra 2500HD Heavy Duty PickupRENAULT TwingoRENAULT Twingo MiniAll car models  
 
 