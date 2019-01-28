autoevolution

Blue Origin BE-4 Rocket Engines to Be Built in Alabama

28 Jan 2019, 10:46 UTC ·
by
Blue Origin’s BE-4 liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueled rocket engine is slotted to become the most powerful engine of its kind ever made, and it will soon be assembled at the company’s new factory in Huntsville, Alabama.
Last week, company officials kicked off the construction of the plant, targeting a March 2020 completion date. The projected output has not yet been set, but plans are for the assembly lines to roll of dozens of BE-4 engines each year for use in space exploration. 300 people are expected to work there, and Blue Origin will invest $200 million in the plant.

“This engine production facility demonstrates commitment to the state of Alabama,” said in a statement cited by Space News Bob Smith, Blue Origin CEO.

“It also demonstrates our confidence that the highly skilled workforce and business climate in Huntsville will play a critical role in advancing our vision of millions of people living and working in space.”

The engine that will be produced in Alabama is still in testing stage, but when ready it will be capable of developing 550,000 lbf thrust. The rocket uses liquefied natural gas (LNG), a fuel chosen partly thanks to its ability to self-pressurize its tank and thanks to its clean combustion characteristics.

In the immediate future, this type of engine will power two different rockets. The first will be United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan, scheduled to take off in 2021 at the latest. Two BE-4 engines will be used on this rocket.

The second is Blue Origin’s own New Glenn, which will use seven BE-4s. New Glenn is also scheduled to launch in 2021, at least for now, and when it takes off will become the “most capable rocket yet.

Aside for the BE-4s, New Glenn will also use two re-ignitable BE-3U engines, the first new liquid hydrogen-fueled rocket engines to be developed for production in America in more than a decade.
