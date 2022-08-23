Blue Angels Pilots Make Flying Within Reaching Distance of Other Planes Look Like a Breeze

As with anything else in life, there’s a hierarchy when it comes to pilots as well. All have to be skilled and highly trained to do their job, but there’s a pyramid to be observed when it comes to this group too. And at its top sit aerobatic pilots, the ones who have to perform dangerous maneuvers for nothing more than the enjoyment of others.
Back in 1931, at a time when airplanes were still relatively young in our skies, France created the Patrouille Acrobatique, which is presently considered the first of its kind. What we now know as the Blue Angels is the second, having been established in 1946.
A unit of the U.S. Navy, the Blue Angels are a constant presence in the American sky, regularly taking part at air shows there. Now fielding Super Hornets, the Blue Angels still have several appearances to make this year, starting in September at the Cleveland National Air Show in Ohio and ending at the NAS Pensacola Homecoming Air Show in Florida in November.
Like all other aerobatics teams out there, the Blue Angels have their own routines. One of them involves flying a tight formation, and that’s what you can experience in the video attached below, from one of the pilots’ point of view.
The clip, published this week by Airplane Pictures, shows the Blue Angels performing over an undisclosed location, flying very close to one another and in perfect sync so that the flight does not end in disaster.
These guys are so skilled at what they do that the entire thing looks so easy and natural that it seems anyone could do it. The reality is, though, we all know only the ones at the top of the pilots’ pyramid can.
Blue Angels Cockpit view ??— Airplane Pictures ?? (@ilove_aviation) August 22, 2022
???? Petty Officer pic.twitter.com/TMYe8TpVHV