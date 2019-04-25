Blue AMG GT 63 S Four-Door Looks Good Next to Green AMG GT R Coupe

Many cars wear the AMG badge, including ones that aren't actually hot, but Mercedes makes only two bespoke models. There's the GT 2-door and the GT 4-door... three if you count the roadster as a separate model.
There's been a lot of talk about the GT 4-door, and not all of it is positive. People say that Mercedes deliberately held the new CLS back so it wouldn't step on the shoes of this more profitable model. Also, some aren't too happy with the whole layout.
You see, the GT 63 S is like an E63 with a corset. It's based on the same sedan platform, has a chassis mostly made out of steel and lacks the transaxle setup of the GT 2-door. We're not going to argue with any of that and are instead going to take a quick look at the design.
Raziz Roken Rehan, know on YouTube as MrAMG, had both of these in his garage and decided to snap some pictures, revealing how the two bespoke AMGs differ. The coupe has a more pronounced hourglass figure, accentuated by its shorter, lower body. The spec of the R track-focused model adds a big carbon wing and roof, but even without those, the 4-door would still look more like a Porsche Panamera rival than anything else.
Perhaps the biggest differences are from the back. The GT 63 S features four rectangular exhaust pipes, as well as a pronounced hunched backbone. We'll let you guys sample the soundtrack while we go through some specs.
All versions of the GT have 4-liter V8 engines, ranging in power from 476 for the base model to 585 HP for this GT R. Meanwhile, the GT 63 S 4-door makes 639 HP from the same V8, plus it has AWD. But you can also buy it with six-cylinder engines, the 435 HP GT 53 hybrid and the 367 HP GT 43.
You see, the GT 63 S is like an E63 with a corset. It's based on the same sedan platform, has a chassis mostly made out of steel and lacks the transaxle setup of the GT 2-door. We're not going to argue with any of that and are instead going to take a quick look at the design.
Raziz Roken Rehan, know on YouTube as MrAMG, had both of these in his garage and decided to snap some pictures, revealing how the two bespoke AMGs differ. The coupe has a more pronounced hourglass figure, accentuated by its shorter, lower body. The spec of the R track-focused model adds a big carbon wing and roof, but even without those, the 4-door would still look more like a Porsche Panamera rival than anything else.
Perhaps the biggest differences are from the back. The GT 63 S features four rectangular exhaust pipes, as well as a pronounced hunched backbone. We'll let you guys sample the soundtrack while we go through some specs.
All versions of the GT have 4-liter V8 engines, ranging in power from 476 for the base model to 585 HP for this GT R. Meanwhile, the GT 63 S 4-door makes 639 HP from the same V8, plus it has AWD. But you can also buy it with six-cylinder engines, the 435 HP GT 53 hybrid and the 367 HP GT 43.
–™¨¥ GT Family Flagships Exhaust check! y An IGTV exclusive for you guys. Enjoy Mü #MrAMG #ROKENR #GT63S #GT4door #magnobrilliantblue #removebeforerace #amggtfamily #amggt #amggts #amggtc #amggtr #gtr #amggt4door #gt63 #gtrpro #amggtrpro #amggt63s #gt53 #gt43 #amggtfourdoor #affalterbach #onemanoneengine #mercedes #mercedesamg #amg #mercedesbenz #mbfanphoto #amgaddict @mercedesamg @mercedesbenz @mercedesbenzuk @mercedesbenz_de @mercedesbenzusa
34.6k Likes, 444 Comments - Raziz Roken Rehan " Mr AMG " (@rokenr) on Instagram: "–™¨¥ GT Family Flagships Exhaust check! y An IGTV exclusive for you guys. Enjoy Mü #MrAMG #ROKENR..."