autoevolution

Blue AMG GT 63 S Four-Door Looks Good Next to Green AMG GT R Coupe

25 Apr 2019, 20:02 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Many cars wear the AMG badge, including ones that aren't actually hot, but Mercedes makes only two bespoke models. There's the GT 2-door and the GT 4-door... three if you count the roadster as a separate model.
3 photos
Blue AMG GT 63 S Four-Door Joins Green AMG GT R Coupe
There's been a lot of talk about the GT 4-door, and not all of it is positive. People say that Mercedes deliberately held the new CLS back so it wouldn't step on the shoes of this more profitable model. Also, some aren't too happy with the whole layout.

You see, the GT 63 S is like an E63 with a corset. It's based on the same sedan platform, has a chassis mostly made out of steel and lacks the transaxle setup of the GT 2-door. We're not going to argue with any of that and are instead going to take a quick look at the design.

Raziz Roken Rehan, know on YouTube as MrAMG, had both of these in his garage and decided to snap some pictures, revealing how the two bespoke AMGs differ. The coupe has a more pronounced hourglass figure, accentuated by its shorter, lower body. The spec of the R track-focused model adds a big carbon wing and roof, but even without those, the 4-door would still look more like a Porsche Panamera rival than anything else.

Perhaps the biggest differences are from the back. The GT 63 S features four rectangular exhaust pipes, as well as a pronounced hunched backbone. We'll let you guys sample the soundtrack while we go through some specs.

All versions of the GT have 4-liter V8 engines, ranging in power from 476 for the base model to 585 HP for this GT R. Meanwhile, the GT 63 S 4-door makes 639 HP from the same V8, plus it has AWD. But you can also buy it with six-cylinder engines, the 435 HP GT 53 hybrid and the 367 HP GT 43.



–™¨¥ GT Family Flagships Exhaust check! y An IGTV exclusive for you guys. Enjoy Mü #MrAMG #ROKENR #GT63S #GT4door #magnobrilliantblue #removebeforerace #amggtfamily #amggt #amggts #amggtc #amggtr #gtr #amggt4door #gt63 #gtrpro #amggtrpro #amggt63s #gt53 #gt43 #amggtfourdoor #affalterbach #onemanoneengine #mercedes #mercedesamg #amg #mercedesbenz #mbfanphoto #amgaddict @mercedesamg @mercedesbenz @mercedesbenzuk @mercedesbenz_de @mercedesbenzusa

34.6k Likes, 444 Comments - Raziz Roken Rehan " Mr AMG " (@rokenr) on Instagram: "–™¨¥ GT Family Flagships Exhaust check! y An IGTV exclusive for you guys. Enjoy Mü #MrAMG #ROKENR..."

mercedes-amg gt r Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S AMG GT 4-door
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Green NCAP? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLSMERCEDES BENZ GLS Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting BrakeMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting Brake CompactMERCEDES BENZ V-ClassMERCEDES BENZ V-Class Large MPVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 