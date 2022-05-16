Blown BBC Jeep Gladiator Morphs Into the Rubicon “Gladihater,” a No-Prep Dragster

What would happen if you were a quirky DIY automotive expert, and someone dared you to imagine a new build based on a “free” Jeep Gladiator? Well, aside from saying to that person there are no such things as “freebies,” one could also deploy the CGI skills in action.
Alas, not everyone is an outrageous DIY guru that has ongoing projects like a “2J_ZED” 1959 Edsel Villager station wagon just waiting to become a carbon fiber and fiberglass monster as well as a talented pixel master. As far as we know, only Dom Host, the virtual artist better known as altered_intent on social media, could qualify for the position.
Soon after he showed us what else was going on in the DIY (do it yourself) Edsel Hot/Rat Rod world (we feel the direction is still a little bit undecided), the CGI expert is back to the usual wishful thinking portrayals of successful models that become ready “to do something they weren't supposed to do.” Plus, as a bonus, he also decided to make a happy buddy out of a friend and created this outrageous No-Prep drag racer out of an unsuspecting (JT) Jeep Gladiator.
The setting was simple: “a buddy of mine asked me the other day what I'd do if someone gave me a jeep gladiator for free and could build it anyway (that) I wanted to.” So, here is the digital answer to the conundrum in the form of a Gladiator Rubicon drag truck that is nicknamed “Gladihater.” And, probably, it got the spiteful nickname for very good reasons – chief among them being the quad exhaust pipes on each side of the front Hoosiers that help a Roots-blown Big Block Chevy breathe and roar better!
Next, do not ask us if such a build is even possible – or why it needs a set of wheelie bars when it is obviously as long as a bus and dropped so low it probably scratches the pavement every time it moves. Those logical mysteries are obviously beside the CGI point here…
