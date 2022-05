Blown BBC Jeep Gladiator Morphs Into the Rubicon “Gladihater,” a No-Prep Dragster

Alas, not everyone is an outrageous DIY guru that has ongoing projects like a “2J_ZED” 1959 Edsel Villager station wagon just waiting to become a carbon fiber and fiberglass monster as well as a talented pixel master. As far as we know, only Dom Host, the virtual artist better known as altered_intent on social media, could qualify for the position.Soon after he showed us what else was going on in the DIY (do it yourself) Edsel Hot/Rat Rod world (we feel the direction is still a little bit undecided), the CGI expert is back to the usual wishful thinking portrayals of successful models that become ready “to do something they weren't supposed to do.” Plus, as a bonus, he also decided to make a happy buddy out of a friend and created this outrageous No-Prep drag racer out of an unsuspecting (JT) Jeep Gladiator The setting was simple: “a buddy of mine asked me the other day what I'd do if someone gave me a jeep gladiator for free and could build it anyway (that) I wanted to.” So, here is the digital answer to the conundrum in the form of a Gladiator Rubicon drag truck that is nicknamed “Gladihater.” And, probably, it got the spiteful nickname for very good reasons – chief among them being the quad exhaust pipes on each side of the front Hoosiers that help a Roots-blown Big Block Chevy breathe and roar better!Next, do not ask us if such a build is even possible – or why it needs a set of wheelie bars when it is obviously as long as a bus and dropped so low it probably scratches the pavement every time it moves. Those logical mysteries are obviously beside the CGI point here…