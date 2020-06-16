autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Two-Wheeler Month  
Car reviews:
 
Not every new product has to aim to reinvent the wheel. Blinxi from Overade certainly doesn’t: it’s a simple, tiny, non-smart device whose sole aim is to keep two-wheeler riders safe on the road.

Blinxi, the Helmet Light With Indicators, Is Here to Keep You Safe in Traffic

16 Jun 2020, 4:32 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Coverstory
Blinxi helmet light with indicatorsBlinxi helmet light with indicatorsBlinxi helmet light with indicatorsBlinxi helmet light with indicatorsBlinxi helmet light with indicatorsBlinxi helmet light with indicatorsBlinxi helmet light with indicatorsBlinxi helmet light with indicatorsBlinxi helmet light with indicatorsBlinxi helmet light with indicators
The idea is simple: if you ride a bicycle, e-bike, scooter or even skateboard, chances are you’re not exactly visible to drivers. You may have lights on your bike or scooter, but they’re either too low or not too bright, and you definitely have no way of signaling direction other than the old-fashion and slightly risky option of stretching out an arm.

Blinxi solves all these issues without adding anything that would risk the integrity of your helmet, is almost maintenance-free and implies no additional hassle other than fastening a mount on the helmet and a tiny remote on the handlebar. It’s a set of helmet lights with indicators, mounted on the back of the helmet using both magnetism and mechanical action, and it’s currently crowdfunding on KickStarter.

It’s also small and unobtrusive, reliable and efficient, versatile and high-quality. Or so say the makers.

“Blinxi is made for all commuters,” Overade says. “Cyclists, E-scooter users, one-wheel riders, skateboarders... Whether they are moving daytime or night time, Blinxi will be a must have for them. A ‘plug and play’ device without app to download.

The Blinxi fastens to the helmet with a patented mechanism, which is strong enough to guarantee you won’t lose your lights even if you do fall or you accidentally drop the helmet on the ground. Once fastened, you turn it on and choose the mode: you get day mode (with just the indicators) and night mode (light and turn indicators), fix the remote to the handlebar with the elastic strap and you’re good to go.

Overade says day mode is bright enough to ensure visibility for the indicators, unlike most other lights you can find out there. It also rates visibility at 100 meters (328 feet), but doesn’t say whether this is for day or night mode. Admittedly, the latter wouldn’t be that much of an accomplishment as compared to similar products.

Because changing direction is now a matter of pressing a button, scooter riders will be able to better navigate busy intersections because they will be keeping their hands where they should be at all times – on the handlebars. The light can stay on or flash intermittently in night mode, with Overade saying flashing mode comes with a running time of 10 hours.

There’s also a sound option, which comes in handy to remind you that you have one of the turn lights on. That is to say, there’s no chance you could be confusing drivers by signaling a change in direction when you’re not making one.

You have to recharge your Blinxi, but not the remote: that one is battery-powered and, yes, the battery is included in the box. Remove the Blinxi from the mount and charge it via USB cable: the tiny device will let you know when it’s running out of juice by means of a red light at the On / Off button. It turns green when it’s charged.

Another important highlight is that Blinxi is waterproof. After all, riders still ride in the rain and they need their lights even more so at this time.

Designed by the team in Paris, France, Blinxi is made in China (a standard move for various companies in the two-wheeler business). It comes with a one-year warranty and will retail for €69 / $79 when it becomes commercially available – at a later date that has not been announced. For the time being, it’s offered at various discounts on KickStarter, depending on what package you choose.

Delivery is estimated for July 2020 and November 2020 for the second batch of orders, with Overade saying the production is almost complete on the first batch.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.
Blinxi bicycle electric scooter Two-Wheeler Month gadgest safety E-Bike
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day