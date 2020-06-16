Blinxi, the Helmet Light With Indicators, Is Here to Keep You Safe in Traffic

The idea is simple: if you ride a bicycle, e-bike, scooter or even skateboard, chances are you’re not exactly visible to drivers. You may have lights on your bike or scooter, but they’re either too low or not too bright, and you definitely have no way of signaling direction other than the old-fashion and slightly risky option of stretching out an arm.
Blinxi solves all these issues without adding anything that would risk the integrity of your helmet, is almost maintenance-free and implies no additional hassle other than fastening a mount on the helmet and a tiny remote on the handlebar. It’s a set of helmet lights with indicators, mounted on the back of the helmet using both magnetism and mechanical action, and it’s currently crowdfunding on KickStarter.
It’s also small and unobtrusive, reliable and efficient, versatile and high-quality. Or so say the makers.
“Blinxi is made for all commuters,” Overade says. “Cyclists, E-scooter users, one-wheel riders, skateboarders... Whether they are moving daytime or night time, Blinxi will be a must have for them. A ‘plug and play’ device without app to download.”
Overade says day mode is bright enough to ensure visibility for the indicators, unlike most other lights you can find out there. It also rates visibility at 100 meters (328 feet), but doesn’t say whether this is for day or night mode. Admittedly, the latter wouldn’t be that much of an accomplishment as compared to similar products.
Because changing direction is now a matter of pressing a button, scooter riders will be able to better navigate busy intersections because they will be keeping their hands where they should be at all times – on the handlebars. The light can stay on or flash intermittently in night mode, with Overade saying flashing mode comes with a running time of 10 hours.
There’s also a sound option, which comes in handy to remind you that you have one of the turn lights on. That is to say, there’s no chance you could be confusing drivers by signaling a change in direction when you’re not making one.
Another important highlight is that Blinxi is waterproof. After all, riders still ride in the rain and they need their lights even more so at this time.
Designed by the team in Paris, France, Blinxi is made in China (a standard move for various companies in the two-wheeler business). It comes with a one-year warranty and will retail for €69 / $79 when it becomes commercially available – at a later date that has not been announced. For the time being, it’s offered at various discounts on KickStarter, depending on what package you choose.
Delivery is estimated for July 2020 and November 2020 for the second batch of orders, with Overade saying the production is almost complete on the first batch.
