Blink and You'll Miss It: This Is the New Xiaomi SU7 Ultra With Over 1,500 Horsepower

China is trying to take over the global car industry segment by segment, launching a rival for every important model residing in the US or America. Or both. Xiaomi has just unveiled the SU7 Ultra to battle the Bugatti Chiron hypercar. Blink and you'll miss it. It needs less than 2.0 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph!
The SU7 Ultra is the first car that receives Xiaomi's brand-new HyperEngine V8s integrated in a good-red-herring system that integrates two V8s and one V6s. No, those are not typos. Nor is it the plural of the "V8" and "V6" engines. They are not internal combustion engines but electric motors, hence the confusion.
The V8s (a singular!) is an electric motor that pumps out 578 horsepower and 635 Newton meters of torque. The two V8s units work alongside a V6s motor for a total of 1,527 horsepower (1,548 metric horsepower). That is more than what the Bugatti Chiron boasts: 1,479 horsepower (1,500 metric horsepower), coming out of the almighty 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16.
The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is equipped with CATL's Qilin 2.0 high-power battery, specifically developed for racing, with a voltage of 897 V and capable of supporting a 5.2C charge rate. This translates to charging in less than 12 minutes. The iron-phosphate unit can supply up to 880 kW even at a low 20 percent charging level and a maximum of 1,330 kW.
Xiaomi equipped its brand-new hypercar with AP Racing high-performance brake calipers. They are very much needed, considering that the SU7 Ultra flashes from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 kph) in just 1.97 seconds and hits 124 mph (200 kph) in 5.97 seconds on its way to a top speed of 217 mph (350 kph).
The SUV7 Ultra is 207.0 inches (5,260 millimeters) long, 81.3 inches (2,065 millimeters) wide, and 55.4 inches (1,406 millimeters) tall, sporting a wheelbase of 118.1 inches (3,000 millimeters). Those figures make it wider and longer than the standard SU7 while having an identical wheelbase.
Xiaomi is targeting a Nurburgring record for the fastest four-door electric sedan, which is currently held by the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, which completed the lap in 7 minutes and 7.55 seconds.
The SU7 Ultra is currently just a prototype, with the production version set to be unveiled soon. Xiaomi is planning to take the production version to the infamous race track for the production four-door electric sedan record in 2025.
The V8s (a singular!) is an electric motor that pumps out 578 horsepower and 635 Newton meters of torque. The two V8s units work alongside a V6s motor for a total of 1,527 horsepower (1,548 metric horsepower). That is more than what the Bugatti Chiron boasts: 1,479 horsepower (1,500 metric horsepower), coming out of the almighty 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16.
The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is equipped with CATL's Qilin 2.0 high-power battery, specifically developed for racing, with a voltage of 897 V and capable of supporting a 5.2C charge rate. This translates to charging in less than 12 minutes. The iron-phosphate unit can supply up to 880 kW even at a low 20 percent charging level and a maximum of 1,330 kW.
Xiaomi equipped its brand-new hypercar with AP Racing high-performance brake calipers. They are very much needed, considering that the SU7 Ultra flashes from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 kph) in just 1.97 seconds and hits 124 mph (200 kph) in 5.97 seconds on its way to a top speed of 217 mph (350 kph).
It is not just the output, but there are also design the elements that set the SU7 and the SU7 Ultra apart. The range-topping version sports a huge carbon fiber rear wing that generates up to 973 pounds (2,145 kilograms) of downforce. Two massive front vents showed up at the front, while Xiaomi came up with an enhanced front splitter.
The SUV7 Ultra is 207.0 inches (5,260 millimeters) long, 81.3 inches (2,065 millimeters) wide, and 55.4 inches (1,406 millimeters) tall, sporting a wheelbase of 118.1 inches (3,000 millimeters). Those figures make it wider and longer than the standard SU7 while having an identical wheelbase.
Xiaomi is targeting a Nurburgring record for the fastest four-door electric sedan, which is currently held by the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, which completed the lap in 7 minutes and 7.55 seconds.
The SU7 Ultra is currently just a prototype, with the production version set to be unveiled soon. Xiaomi is planning to take the production version to the infamous race track for the production four-door electric sedan record in 2025.