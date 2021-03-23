Blast From the Past: 41 People Crammed Into a Toyota RAV4 for a World Record

5 Blast From the Past: The Pontiac Ghost Car, the First All-Transparent Car

If you’re ever looking to kill an hour (or several), browse through Guinness to try and determine just how many world records Toyota has set throughout the years. 1 photo



Toyota is featured heavily in there, boasting a series of world records that stand to this day. Some are very important, like record sales; others inspire, motivate, and entertain, like the



And then, there’s this: the record for most people crammed into a large car. It too belongs to Toyota and its vastly popular small SUV , RAV4, and it’s the perfect fit for our current feature



This particular record was set on May 16, 2015, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, by the local Toyota dealership, the Toyota Center Krasnoyarsk Zapad. The



We reached out to Toyota for more clarification on this, and hopefully, we will hear back from them because this impressive and totally random achievement went unnoticed at the time. We need a bunch of questions about it answered. Like, did the RAV4 drive afterward with that massive human load? Did all those people fit inside as-is, or what modifications were made to ensure they fit in? Were they acrobats? The Guinness Book of World Records is a mixed bag if we’re being delicate about describing it. In between incredible feats and accomplishments, and genuine wonders that deserve all the praise and attention, you get silly stuff, ridiculous stuff, and downright WTH stuff involving bodily fluids and functions, and other gross things.Toyota is featured heavily in there, boasting a series of world records that stand to this day. Some are very important, like record sales; others inspire, motivate, and entertain, like the longest driven journey that has been going on since 1983. Some, like the smallest motorized car , mark an important achievement in engineering.And then, there’s this: the record for most people crammed into a large car. It too belongs to Toyota and its vastly popular small, RAV4, and it’s the perfect fit for our current feature Toyota Month This particular record was set on May 16, 2015, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, by the local Toyota dealership, the Toyota Center Krasnoyarsk Zapad. The Guinness listing doesn’t go into the details, but it makes it clear that the record still stands as of the time of writing. It also adds the most important part: 41 people were stuffed into the RAV4 to make silly, Toyota history. Forty-one, it’s not a typo.We reached out to Toyota for more clarification on this, and hopefully, we will hear back from them because this impressive and totally random achievement went unnoticed at the time. We need a bunch of questions about it answered. Like, did the RAV4 drive afterward with that massive human load? Did all those people fit inside as-is, or what modifications were made to ensure they fit in? Were they acrobats?