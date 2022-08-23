Blade Helicopters to Play the Role of eVTOLs in Eve’s First U.S. Air Mobility Sim

Probably sooner than we all think, eVTOLs capable of carrying humans will forever change what it means to move about in a city. Several companies are already working hard on the hardware to make this possible, and some have even begun to run simulations on how that’s going to go.
One of the companies going for the latter approach is Eve Holding. Based in Brazil as of offshoot of Embraer, Eve is already working on running air mobility simulations over several cities, but up until today none of them in North America.
Now, Eve announced it would be conducting these sims in Chicago, Illinois, as well. For the tests, it will use helicopters flown by Blade Air Mobility, and it will look to “study operations, ground services, passenger journeys and eVTOL operator needs” for possible eVTOL rollout.
“Simulating the eVTOL operation in Chicago allows us to study how people will experience this service and understand the entire ecosystem requirements for our product and services, while showcasing the benefit of Urban Air Mobility in one of North America’s most prominent and populated cities,” said in a statement André Stein, co-CEO of Eve.
”We are wrapping up preparations to execute these simulations seamlessly and look forward to helping prepare Chicago for a local zero-emission UAM solution that is quiet, efficient, and sustainable.”
The tests will be centered around Vertiport Chicago, a helicopter facility close to downtown Chicago. Helicopters will be used to move people from this location to two helistops in the northwest and southwest of the city, namely Schaumburg Municipal Helistop and Tinley Park Helistop. The two routes will be up and running between September 14 and September 30.
Eve is planning not only to produce an eVTOL, but to create a mobility segment from scratch. It has already partnered with several companies for this, including Porsche Consulting, which is tasked with defining the eVTOL supply chain, global manufacturing and logistics macro strategy.
Now, Eve announced it would be conducting these sims in Chicago, Illinois, as well. For the tests, it will use helicopters flown by Blade Air Mobility, and it will look to “study operations, ground services, passenger journeys and eVTOL operator needs” for possible eVTOL rollout.
“Simulating the eVTOL operation in Chicago allows us to study how people will experience this service and understand the entire ecosystem requirements for our product and services, while showcasing the benefit of Urban Air Mobility in one of North America’s most prominent and populated cities,” said in a statement André Stein, co-CEO of Eve.
”We are wrapping up preparations to execute these simulations seamlessly and look forward to helping prepare Chicago for a local zero-emission UAM solution that is quiet, efficient, and sustainable.”
The tests will be centered around Vertiport Chicago, a helicopter facility close to downtown Chicago. Helicopters will be used to move people from this location to two helistops in the northwest and southwest of the city, namely Schaumburg Municipal Helistop and Tinley Park Helistop. The two routes will be up and running between September 14 and September 30.
Eve is planning not only to produce an eVTOL, but to create a mobility segment from scratch. It has already partnered with several companies for this, including Porsche Consulting, which is tasked with defining the eVTOL supply chain, global manufacturing and logistics macro strategy.