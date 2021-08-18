2 After Failing in Mobile, BlackBerry Wants to Conquer the Automotive World

1 Your Car Will Pay for Gas and Parking So You Don’t Have To

BlackBerry Security Flaw Could Leave Your Car Vulnerable to Cyber Attacks

According to the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), a flaw in the software designed by BlackBerry could put cars, as well as medical equipment, at risk by exposing highly sensitive systems to attackers. 6 photos



While some carmakers use different tech, others, like VW, BMW and Ford utilize



It’s important to point out that this issue does not affect current or even recent versions of the QNX RTOS, but rather those from 2012 and older, said the Canadian tech giant, while adding that they’ve yet to receive any complaints from customers.



CISA however feels that such a compromise “could result in a malicious actor gaining control of highly sensitive systems, increasing risk to the Nation’s critical functions.”



Furthermore, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration stated that it wasn’t aware of any adverse events regarding this issue, as medical equipment manufacturers are currently still assessing which of their systems could be affected. BlackBerry, after initially denying the damaging properties of this vulnerability, has now notified customers and has made software patches available that should fix the security flaw.



As for a few more examples of which automotive brands use BlackBerry software, there’s Desay SV Automotive, which builds the autonomous domain controller for the Xpeng P7. Close to home though there’s This warning follows BlackBerry’s own disclosure that its QNX Real Time Operating System (QNX RTOS) has a vulnerability that could result in attackers executing an arbitrary code or flooding a server with traffic until it causes a crash or paralyzes the system, as reported by Reuters While some carmakers use different tech, others, like VW, BMW and Ford utilize BlackBerry software for several important functions, such as their advanced driver assistance systems.It’s important to point out that this issue does not affect current or even recent versions of the QNX RTOS, but rather those from 2012 and older, said the Canadian tech giant, while adding that they’ve yet to receive any complaints from customers.CISA however feels that such a compromise “could result in a malicious actor gaining control of highly sensitive systems, increasing risk to the Nation’s critical functions.”Furthermore, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration stated that it wasn’t aware of any adverse events regarding this issue, as medical equipment manufacturers are currently still assessing which of their systems could be affected. BlackBerry, after initially denying the damaging properties of this vulnerability, has now notified customers and has made software patches available that should fix the security flaw.As for a few more examples of which automotive brands use BlackBerry software, there’s Desay SV Automotive, which builds the autonomous domain controller for the Xpeng P7. Close to home though there’s Jaguar Land Rover , which a few years ago entered into a deal with BlackBerry for its QNX Car Infotainment platform – but again, the company insists that recent versions of the software haven’t been compromised.