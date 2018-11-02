Black On Black 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Looks Sinister

With more and more units of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS reaching their owners, we enjoy to keep an eye on these and bring you the specs that stand out. Well, the machine sitting before you certainly fits that label.
We're talking about a Rennsport Neunelfer that comes dressed in Black, while using the same color for the wheels. Note that we're dealing with a non-Weissach machine, which means the top elements of the car aren't here in carbon trim, so there's more of that glossy black finish to enjoy.
Then again, the exterior of the machine also comes with elements that generate a strong contrast and we'll start with the all-LED headlights, which feature silver inner graphics.
We must also mention the banana-colored brake calipers of the 520 horsepower toy, which signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.
Yellow has also found its way inside the Zuffenhausen machine we have here, with this being used for the seatbelts, the textile door "handles" and the steering wheel 12 o'clock marker. Note that the car is gifted with the full bucket seats. Together with the carbon-ceramic brakes, these are ideal for spending time at the track.
While the 3RS we have here is stationary, we've already shown you the naturally aspirated wonder being put to work.
And if you're thinking of the Nurburgring when coming across such a mention, you're right. Of course, blitzing the Green Hell has its traps and here's a 991.2 GT3 RS going through a near crash at 180 km/h.
Nevertheless, there might also be 911 GT3 RS owners who mistake the thing for a Cayenne. Sure, that might sound strange, but how else would you explain the quarry drifting video we brought you? Thankfully, PPF (Paint Protection Film) is a trend these days and it looks like the rear-engined beast might've escaped the stunt without a scratch.
Another GT3RS delivery. Black with yellow accents has always been a favorite of mine.