Black Lamborghini Huracan Is a Fighter Jet for the Road That Doesn't Fly Under the Radar

Another Lamborghini Huracan has fallen victim to the tuning world, only this one has actually managed to become even better looking than stock, and that’s because you can (almost) never go wrong with a wrap and new wheels.
Assuming that that is indeed a wrap and not the Nero Nemesis paint, it made its way to the entire exterior and has given the Italian supercar looks to die for. The stealthy design is completed, as far as the makeover is concerned, by the HRE wheels. You are looking at the HX1 set, available in 20, 21, and 22 inches, which kind of mirrors the look of the OEM alloys, albeit with a touch of carbon fiber.
The Y-spoke set is a two-piece, with forged aluminum centers, joined by high-strength titanium fasteners and carbon lips and barrel with the company’s name on them. HRE center caps are also included, and for each wheel, you are looking at a minimum of $6,350. This equals to at least $25,400 for a complete set, or about as much as the used alloys of a Bugatti Veyron. As you can imagine, they are available in multiple hues, and they have been fitted to other rides, most of which do not have blue blood running through their veins.
Some of you may be tempted to think that some of that crazy aero also came from the aftermarket world, but you’d be wrong, because you are actually looking at the crazy Huracan STO. This version came fitted with that vented hood, lip spoiler, chunkier side skirts, roof scoop, large wing at the back, and generously-sized diffuser straight from the factory. The visual upgrades help improve its aerodynamics and downforce, thus enhancing the driving characteristics of what can only be described as a street-legal Super Trofeo racing car.
Power comes from the same engine mounted on every Huracan that has ever left the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory in Italy, namely a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10. The power unit yanks out 640 ps (631 hp/471 kW) at 8,000 rpm, and 565 Nm (417 lb-ft) of torque, transferring it to the rear wheels through a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission. Meeting the Euro 6 emission standards, the V10 engine in the Huracan STO allows it to sprint to 100 kph (62 mph) from rest in just 3.0 seconds. The 200 kph (124 mph) mark is hit in 9.0 seconds after taking off, and if you keep the right pedal pinned to the floor long enough, then it will eventually max out at 310 kph (193 mph).
Mind you, the performance might not sound that impressive compared to some other go-fast machines, but as Lamborghini put it not long ago, they are prioritizing handling over making their rides ultra-fast in a straight line.
