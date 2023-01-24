Black Lamborghini Huracan Is a Fighter Jet for the Road That Doesn't Fly Under the Radar

More on this:

1 A Lamborghini Huracan STO Can't Shake Off an Audi RS3 in a 'Real World' Speed Trial

2 Watch 1,400-HP Lambo Huracan and 1,300-HP 911 Porsche Pull 8-second Sprints at FL2K22

3 Declare Your Washington Commanders Fandom with This Dark Red Lamborghini Huracan STO

4 Video: Lamborghini Huracan STO's Quarter-Mile Time Revealed, It's Slower Than Hellcats

5 Lamborghini Huracan STO Learns Why It Shouldn't Mess Around With the Tesla Model S Plaid