Black Hawk Turns into Jolly Green II Rescue Helicopter, This Is It

For the U.S. Air Force, the current workhorse when it comes to search and rescue is the HH-60G Pave Hawk manufactured by Lockheed Martin’s subsidiary Sikorsky. Introduced back in 1982, it is obviously aging and in need of a replacement.That replacement was presented by Lockheed this week at the Air Force Association (AFA) Air Warfare Symposium in Rosen Shingle Creek, Orlando. Officially, it is called the HH-60W, but it will also get the Jolly Green moniker, in a nod to Vietnam-era choppers.“Jolly Green II is a fitting tribute to its history and to airmen and women worldwide," said in a statement Dana Fiatarone, Sikorsky's Vice President, Army and Air Force Systems."The name is greatly respected by our workforce – past and present – and it's an honor to build this critical aircraft for the Air Force and bring it to the symposium today to provide our customer with the opportunity to view the Jolly Green II in person. We look forward to continued production and executing on the recent Lot 2 contract award."As per the official announcement, soon there will be 113 new helicopters coming in to replace the old ones and serve the needs to all U.S. military branches.So, what is different in the Jolly Green II?The chopper is based in the UH-60M Black Hawk, but has been modified for search and rescue roles. It features an improved fuel system that doubles the fuel capacity of the machine, allowing for longer mission times.Also, it features all the latest hardware and software in terms of sensors, defenses, weapons, and cyber-security.