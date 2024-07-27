Black Cadillac Escalade-V on 30-Inch Wheels Looks Like a Large SUV's Contour

While Cadillac just unveiled the 2025 Escalade, which features a plethora of novelties, including a massive display inside, certain enthusiastic owners of the previous iteration (and older ones) keep upgrading theirs. Case in point: meet the latest tuned Cadillac Escalade that we came across.
Well, tuned may be too big a word to describe this project, which has a black look all over and no shiny accents. It also sports privacy windows, and the only things that provide some contrast are the typical emblems at the front, sides, and rear, as well as the red Forgiato logos on the wheels' center caps.
The alloys are obviously the reason why we decided to dedicate an entire story to this shadowy Cadillac Escalade-V, which lives in Montana. The gargantuan SUV has received a pair of humongous alloys from the aforementioned accompany, and if you paid attention to the title, then you know that they measure a massive 30 inches in diameter.
Normally, fitting such huge wheels under the arches is impossible if the work doesn't involve some chopping. However, the Cadillac Escalade is on the large side of things, so fortunately, no chopping was performed here. The new alloys, which also feature a black finish, kind of send rallying vives, and for what it's worth, they do not look out of place on this high-rider. Guess it's due to the dark finish and the special pattern.
This Cadillac Escalade, which reminds us of the rendered copy we wrote about almost two months ago, is in the V configuration. You know what this means, don't you? Yep, a supercharged V8 that puts out impressive (for such a ride) firepower. The 6.2-liter engine develops 653 pound-foot (886 Nm) of torque and 682 horsepower (692 ps/503 kW). The stock Escalade-V needs only 4.4 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph), and due to the large wheels, this one is likely a few tenths of a second slower.
But that's not important, as what matters is that it doesn't look OTT on 30s. That's our humble opinion, and yours matters, too, so let us know what you think about this project by commenting in the section below.
Fitting any car with extremely large alloys, regardless of the make and model, will take its toll on the comfort. The same goes for this Cadillac Escalade-V, which, due to the new Forgiato 30-inch wheels, has become too bouncy for its own good. Thus, it wouldn't be our first choice when it comes to mods, and we certainly wouldn't drive this one too far. Hey, most of us are middle-aged and care about our kidneys. We would rather have OEM alloys, or at least similarly-sized ones, on our rides and shod in chunky tires because the chunkier, the better.
