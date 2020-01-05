Black and Red Dodge Viper ACR 1:33 Goes for the Highest Bid in Scottsdale

In the world of American sports cars, the Dodge Viper is a special kind of monster, held closer than anything else to the hearts of car lovers. Born in 1991 from the need to rival other, more prominent names already on the market, the Viper had a bumpy ride during its lifetime, until it was finally discontinued in 2017 for reasons that are not entirely clear to this day.
Despite not having a new version on the road for some time, the Viper will be remember for passing its share of milestones, including setting a record lap time of 1:33.91 on the Laguna Seca track. And so impressed with this achievement were the Italian-Americans running the show at FCA, that a special edition honoring the result was made.
Called ACR 1:33 Edition, this special breed of Viper was introduced in 2010, in the final year of that time’s generation. Meant to honor the ACR version that set the record, this version was produced in a very limited number of just 33 units.
And one of them is now for sale, during this month’s Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.
This particular Viper looks just as it did when it rolled off the assembly lines. Wrapped in a two-tone paint that effectively separates red from black on the outside, the car is fitted inside with Piano Black console bezels with red gauge highlights.
Under the body of the Viper lies the monstrous 8.4-liter V10 engine linked to a 6-speed manual transmission that develops 600 hp and 60 lb-ft of torque. These figures put the 1:33 right in the under 4-seconds range, and give it a top speed of 184 mph.
The current owner drove the car for only 1,200 miles, and now he plans to sell it during the biggest auction of the start of the year with no reserve, meaning it goes to the highest bidder regardless of price.