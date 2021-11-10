Blac Chyna Rides Around in “Six Digits” Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Can’t Pose Without It

There are no lengths Blac Chyna wouldn’t go to get some of the most luxurious vehicles out there. With a big love for Rolls-Royces, the television personality’s latest flex is a black Cullinan on display in the background in her latest photo shoot.
If you know anything about Blac Chyna, her real name Angela Renee White, is that she loves displaying her stuff on social media. Be it expensive jewelry, or her fleet of cars.
She showed her curves as she posed next to a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and made a big deal out of it, opening the doors to show a glimpse of the black and orange interior. The model wrote: “Foreign in it, sitting in six digits how we ride around.” And she’s not lying about the six digits, because that’s how many the price of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan includes. The luxury SUV has a starting price of $335,000, without any add-ons.
For the photo shoot, wearing a black wig, Blac Chyna posed in front of the black SUV, showing off her curves in a skin-tight Fendi catsuit. That was all before she had to perform at Celebrity Boxing.
Featuring a 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbo engine, the Cullinan gets resources delivered to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The power unit puts out 562 horsepower (570 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). When it comes to speed, the SUV is limited at 155 mph (249 kph).
She also tagged Imagine Lifestyles, which is a luxury car rental service. While posing, however, Blac Chyna told the paparazzi that “it’s mine,” referring to the luxury car. We don’t know for sure if that’s true, but that doesn’t mean her garage doesn’t feature one of the British company’s models. Just less than two months ago, she put on a show featuring her Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe to promote her latest single, “Thick,” and showed she’s got the moves.
And, if she really owns the Cullinan, it makes a great addition to her garage of expensive vehicles. And the two seem to make a good team.
