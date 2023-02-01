Bizzarrini Giotto V12-Powered Hypercar Teased, and It Has Some Big Names Behind It

More on this:

1 Bizzarrini's First 5300 GT Corsa Revival Example Rolls Out of the Factory Doors

2 Chevrolet V8-Engined Bizzarrini Monoposto, the Only One Produced, Fails To Sell at Auction

3 The Only Bizzarrini Kjara Ever Made Is for Sale, Packs a Big Surprise Under the Hood

4 Rare Bizzarrini 5300 GT Hits Public Roads, Showcases Corvette-Sourced V8

5 Jay Leno Drives the Bizzarrini 5300 GT, Calls It Automotive Royalty