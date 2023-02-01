Bizzarrini Giotto V12-Powered Hypercar Teased, and It Has Some Big Names Behind It

After dipping their fingers into the car world as a company with the 5300 GT Corsa Revival last year, Bizzarrini is now looking forward to their next project, which will be much more intricate, not to mention modern. The model is called the Bizzarrini Giotto, after the company’s founder, who has some immense achievements under his belt.
For one, he helped make some iconic machines like the Ferrari 250 happen, and he also developed the aerodynamics for the ‘bread van’ based on the same old-timer. On top of that, Bizzarini also built the famous Lamborghini V12 engine that was first used on the 350 GT, and aspects of this power unit were used by the Raging Bull until 2010, with the obvious modifications, of course.
Back to the new Bizzarrini Giotto, it is said to have a carbon fiber bodywork that was designed by the legendary Giorgetto Giugiaro, who had a helping hand in doing so from his son Fabrizio. Official renderings accompanying the press release reveal a wedge-shaped design, with large double-air intakes in the front bumper, tiny LED headlights, muscular front and rear fenders, and roofline arched towards the rear. It also has big intakes at the rear to help with the powertrain cooling, as it has a rear mid-engine layout, unlike the reinterpretation of the 5300 GT that features a front mid-engine construction.
Bizzarrini states that the unit of choice is a naturally aspirated V12, built from the ground up, and designed to meet the “Bizzarini-specific performance, drivability, emissions compliance, and emotional targets.” They haven’t said anything about possible electrification in order to help it emit less carbon dioxide, and they have not released the output and torque either. The engine will be mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and its development, as well as other aspects of the Giotto, will be overseen by chief technical officer Chris Porritt, who previously worked for Aston Martin, Rimac, and Tesla.
“We have a very clear vision for the Giotto, defined ultimately by how it makes a driver feel,” said Porritt. "Bizzarrini is a brand built on genius and passion, established by a polymath with world-class talents as a designer, engineer, and test driver. We now very deliberately and authentically recreate Giotto’s vision, choosing not to chase acceleration times or lap records, but to develop a car that appeals to those experienced drivers seeking purity, authenticity, and rarity. This is vocal and emotive, it’s mechanical, and it’s tactile. But it’s also incredibly practical and luxurious, delivered with the personality and emotion of a bespoke Italian brand.”
More technical details about the Giotto will be released later this year, and Bizzarrini claims that testing will commence in 2024. Chances are it will be limited to a handful of copies, though probably more than the 24 examples of the 5300 GT Revival. It is likely that the Giotto will be a multi-million dollar affair.
