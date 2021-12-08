Bird's New Suite of Wheelers Is Now Available for Purchase, Just in Time for the Holidays

Santa Monica-based micro-mobility company Bird recently launched its new products that are now available for purchase, right in time for the holidays.
As more and more people and businesses are looking to replace gas-powered cars with micro-electric vehicles, manufacturers keep expanding their portfolio of eco-friendly wheelers. Bird is one of them, and its e-mobility suite includes three new vehicles: the electric Bird Bike, which was announced back in August, the Bird Flex e-scooter, and the Birdie Glow children’s kick scooter.
Designed in-house as the manufacturer’s first high-performance consumer e-bike, the Bird Bike boasts best-in-class features. It is equipped with a 500W Bafang rear hub motor and promises up to 50 miles (80 km) of range, packing a 36V 12.8Ah removable battery. The bike has an intuitive thumb throttle, integrated LED lights, a backlit handlebar display, and disc brakes both in the front and rear.
Moving on, we have the company’s newest addition to the fleet, the Bird Flex electric scooter. Its foldable, compact design makes it easily portable, with the vehicle weighing 48.5 lb (a bit under 22 kg). A 350W brushless Hall motor powers the two-wheeler which is limited at 15.5 mph (25 kph). The Bird Flex offers a cruising range of 13.5 miles (21.7 km). Bird equipped the scooter with street-tested front spring suspension, a front LED light, a rear safety light, and large, puncture-proof tires for stability and great handling.
Bird’s third new item in the suite is the Birdie Glow kids’ kick scooter, which is in its second generation. It comes with light-up wheels and is available in several colors: Electric Rose, Sky Blue, Twilight, and Jet Black. This vehicle is a three-wheeler with adjustable handlebars and is suitable for kids aged three and up.
All three products are available for purchase on Bird’s online shop or on Target. The Bird Bike is priced at approximately $2,300, the Bird Flex e-scooter at $600, and the Birdie Glow kick scooter will cost you $100.
