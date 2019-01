Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) 2 ianuarie 2019

If you haven’t seen the movie yet, beware, there areThe story of the film is as simple as they come: out of the clear blue sky, monsters we never get to see make their presence felt by forcing all those who lay eyes upon them kill themselves. The obvious cure to that is, of course, not seeing the said monsters.Enter the blindfold, wrapped around the eyes of all those that matter in the movie, and forcing them to do things, including driving, without seeing anything. Enough to make you wonder how you would go about your business if you could see, but were forced not to?That question reared its ugly head in the real world in the last days of 2018 and the first few ones of 2019. The Internet was flooded with videos of blindfold people doing dumb stuff, from trying to move around in the house to trying to cross the street and even driving.So far, there are no reports of injuries as a result of this latest Internet challenge, yet just by looking at some of the available clips it’s obvious this will only be a matter of time.Netflix, which most surely was betting on Bird Box becoming an entirely different type of phenomenon, took note of its viewer's idiotic behavior and released a notice of sorts trying to cool thing down and make people take their blindfolds off.Unfortunately, Netflix’s statement is debatable, to say the least, as it seems to only advise people not to get hurt while doing this, and does not explicitly ask them to stop doing it.“Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019, and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”There is another Netflix movie currently making the news around the world: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. This one asks viewers to select the actions of the characters and dictate the outcome of the movie.How long, do you think, until people begin asking each other on social media what should they do in this or that situation?