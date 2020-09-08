3 This Smartphone Ring Is the Perfect Google Maps Companion in a Car

2 FARINA Is a Smart Bike Light That Can Be Controlled from Your iPhone

1 This Device Claims It Lets You Text and Drive Safely (Nope)

More on this:

Biometric Steering Wheel Lock Features Fingerprint Scanning, Tamper Alerts

Steering wheel locks have been around for a while, but given the tech revolution that has been happening lately, it makes sense for these devices to evolve too. 9 photos



That’s right, this device allows you to unlock it and get access to the steering wheel by having your fingerprint scanned. As an alternative, you can also unlock it using your smartphone, as Bluetooth support is also offered, or with a simple standard key.



In addition to the anti-theft design, which makes it impossible for someone to steal your car and drive it with this lock in place, OctiLock also comes with theft alerts that are sent to your mobile device and a 100db alarm.



“Octilock is equipped with the latest 508 DPI-hi res fingerprint scanner, which allows for a faster key-less unlocking operation. The low- power consumption also means that its always ready for you any time day or night,” the company that created this product explains.



The smart steering wheel lock is made from attack-proof materials, including heat-treated steel for extra durability, as well as resistance to 12-ton hydraulic cutter attacks.



“OctiLock uses an advanced stamping method to create an alloy steel casing. High twist drilling and picking resistance prevent any brute force attack on the lock. We also use smart sensors to sound the alarm if the lock is being picked,” the inventor explains.



OctiLock is equipped with a lithium-ion battery that lasts over 6 months per charge. Needless to say, it can also be recharged, and the device sends an alert to your mobile device when it below 20%.



All in all, this is a pretty good product that could make it even harder to steal a car. Unfortunately, OctiLock is very unlikely to receive crowdfunding support on



Enter OctiLock, a smart steering wheel lock that comes with all kinds of new-gen capabilities, including not only military-grade security but also fingerprint scanning.That’s right, this device allows you to unlock it and get access to the steering wheel by having your fingerprint scanned. As an alternative, you can also unlock it using your smartphone, as Bluetooth support is also offered, or with a simple standard key.In addition to the anti-theft design, which makes it impossible for someone to steal your car and drive it with this lock in place, OctiLock also comes with theft alerts that are sent to your mobile device and a 100db alarm.“Octilock is equipped with the latest 508 DPI-hi res fingerprint scanner, which allows for a faster key-less unlocking operation. The low- power consumption also means that its always ready for you any time day or night,” the company that created this product explains.The smart steering wheel lock is made from attack-proof materials, including heat-treated steel for extra durability, as well as resistance to 12-ton hydraulic cutter attacks.“OctiLock uses an advanced stamping method to create an alloy steel casing. High twist drilling and picking resistance prevent any brute force attack on the lock. We also use smart sensors to sound the alarm if the lock is being picked,” the inventor explains.OctiLock is equipped with a lithium-ion battery that lasts over 6 months per charge. Needless to say, it can also be recharged, and the device sends an alert to your mobile device when it below 20%.All in all, this is a pretty good product that could make it even harder to steal a car. Unfortunately, OctiLock is very unlikely to receive crowdfunding support on Indiegogo , as the parent company has received less than 1 percent of the money it hoped to raise with donations from netizens.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.