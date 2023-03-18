Billions Worth of New Apache Attack Helicopters to Enter U.S. Army Ranks

Like most other military hardware now flying in the skies of our world, the most recognizable attack helicopter we know of, the AH-64 Apache, is a very old beast. Fielded primarily not by the U.S. Air Force (USAF), but by the U.S. Army, the flying beast has been at it since all the way back in 1975 (as a Hughes Helicopters product), and it will continue to do so for many more years to come.

9 photos Photo: Boeing