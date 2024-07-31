Billionaire's Custom Superyacht Is Shooed Away from Public Beach After Impromptu Party

Just because you can doesn't mean you should – least of all when there's a law that says you shouldn't. The crew from a $50 million superyacht tried to put together a beach party for the guests on a public beach that doesn't allow such events and got shooed away by the Coast Guard.
Strike one for the regular Joe who takes a stand against unlawfulness!
Earlier this week, the famous $45 million superyacht Rock.It stopped by Talmone Beach in Palau, Sardinia, and guests wanted to party on the beach. They tasked the crew with setting up the location, so members of the crew landed on the beach – a public one, no less – with a couple of RIBs, hauling stuff and setting up the place.
That doesn't sound like something anyone should be too scandalized about, unless they take particular issue with people having fun whenever they can.
Yet that's precisely what the crew from Rock.It tried to do. Footage shot by a local environmental group and shared with the media shows boats arriving at the beach carrying stuff for the party later that day. When the camera phones came out to record, crew had already set up a couple of gazebos with dining tables and chairs, two barbecue stands, speakers, a volleyball net, and an area where guests could enjoy watersports, whatever their preference for them.
This happened as tourists and locals were on the beach and the nearby rocks, looking on. One of those onlookers was from the environmental group Amici di Talmone (Friends of Talmone), and they called the Coast Guard and port authority to report the illicit party. A boat from the Coast Guard arrived within the hour and quite literally shooed the uninvited beach guests away.
Rock.It is a famous superyacht both because of its heritage and previous ownership. It's a full-custom Feadship build delivered to American restaurateur and fast-food chain owner James John Liautaud in 2014. Liautaud contributed to the design, which was penned by Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design on its third collaboration (at the time) with prestigious shipyard Feadship.
Measuring 60 meters (197 feet) in length, Rock.It boasts three decks offering a total of 1,052 GT and packed with premium amenities. These include an on-demand private cinema, three large bars, a spa pool, and gorgeous styling throughout. Accommodation is for 11 guests in five cabins and 14 crew quartered separately.
Power comes from twin 1,520 hp MTU 12V4000 M53R engines. Rock.It maxes out at 15 knots (17 mph/28 kph) and has a range of 3,500 nautical miles (4,028 miles/6,482 km) at cruising speed.
Liautdaud listed Rock.It last year for $45 million, which marked the first time it was offered for sale since delivery. It's now being used as a charter platform but the fact that the name hasn't changed indicates that, despite reports, he could still be the owner.
Earlier this week, the famous $45 million superyacht Rock.It stopped by Talmone Beach in Palau, Sardinia, and guests wanted to party on the beach. They tasked the crew with setting up the location, so members of the crew landed on the beach – a public one, no less – with a couple of RIBs, hauling stuff and setting up the place.
That doesn't sound like something anyone should be too scandalized about, unless they take particular issue with people having fun whenever they can.
The problem is that the beach in question is a protected area, so there are rules and laws that ban yacht tenders or even smaller boats from landing there. This also means that you can't just stop, set up your stuff as if you owned the place, and throw a party.
Yet that's precisely what the crew from Rock.It tried to do. Footage shot by a local environmental group and shared with the media shows boats arriving at the beach carrying stuff for the party later that day. When the camera phones came out to record, crew had already set up a couple of gazebos with dining tables and chairs, two barbecue stands, speakers, a volleyball net, and an area where guests could enjoy watersports, whatever their preference for them.
This happened as tourists and locals were on the beach and the nearby rocks, looking on. One of those onlookers was from the environmental group Amici di Talmone (Friends of Talmone), and they called the Coast Guard and port authority to report the illicit party. A boat from the Coast Guard arrived within the hour and quite literally shooed the uninvited beach guests away.
As you can see from the video available below, none of the guests from the superyacht was on the beach when this happened.
Rock.It is a famous superyacht both because of its heritage and previous ownership. It's a full-custom Feadship build delivered to American restaurateur and fast-food chain owner James John Liautaud in 2014. Liautaud contributed to the design, which was penned by Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design on its third collaboration (at the time) with prestigious shipyard Feadship.
Measuring 60 meters (197 feet) in length, Rock.It boasts three decks offering a total of 1,052 GT and packed with premium amenities. These include an on-demand private cinema, three large bars, a spa pool, and gorgeous styling throughout. Accommodation is for 11 guests in five cabins and 14 crew quartered separately.
Power comes from twin 1,520 hp MTU 12V4000 M53R engines. Rock.It maxes out at 15 knots (17 mph/28 kph) and has a range of 3,500 nautical miles (4,028 miles/6,482 km) at cruising speed.
Liautdaud listed Rock.It last year for $45 million, which marked the first time it was offered for sale since delivery. It's now being used as a charter platform but the fact that the name hasn't changed indicates that, despite reports, he could still be the owner.