Billionaire Clive Palmer Didn’t Buy Hitler’s Mercedes 770K Limo, Will Sue Over It

I did not buy Hitler's car. Its more Fake News. — Clive Palmer (@CliveFPalmer) March 3, 2022

Mr Palmer has also taken extreme offence to claims made by WA Labor MP Patrick Gorman about buying the car.

“These career politicians have all been sucked in by incompetent journalists reporting fake news,” Mr Palmer said.

“I have not purchased a car that belonged to Adolf Hitler — Clive Palmer (@CliveFPalmer) March 4, 2022

“The Liberal-Labor alliance is struggling for relevance and rather than concentrate on the issues that really matter, are too busy engaging in mud-slinging and pushing lies to damage the reputation of anybody who threatens to upset the status quo,’’ — Clive Palmer (@CliveFPalmer) March 4, 2022