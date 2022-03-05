Billionaire Clive Palmer Didn’t Buy Hitler’s Mercedes 770K Limo, Will Sue Over It

A historically significant but very controversial vehicle emerged this week, with reports of Australian politician and billionaire Clive Palmer purchasing it for a private museum of vintage cars. That same vehicle is now at the center of a political storm.
The vehicle is a dark blue, armored, custom-built 1939 Mercedes-Benz 770K Grosser Offener Tourenwagen limousine that was used by Adolf Hitler on and off for three years, including as parade car on tours in Berlin, France, Greece and Yugoslavia. Last offered at public auction in 2017 with a reported $15 million reserve, it failed to sell after the highest bid reached just $7 million, despite a promise from the auction house that 10% of the proceeds would go to charity.
Once the buzz around the auction died down, Clive Palmer, a billionaire, passionate car enthusiast and Australian politician reportedly initiated negotiations to purchase it. After two years of talk, he bought it from the Russian owner, and was preparing to bring it into Australia, the local media reported earlier this week. He had long announced plans for a 600-car museum, and he allegedly wanted to make this limo the centerpiece.
Like in a game of domino, but with much higher stakes, the report got politicians in the country lashing out against Palmer, citing several reasons for why he would not be allowed to import the vehicle. These included the fact that it was a piece of Nazi memorabilia, that it most likely still had parts made with asbestos, and the current sanctions against Russian oligarchs over the invasion of Ukraine. Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews weighed in to say that the situation required a thorough investigation because no one was above the law, billionaire or not.
After repeated calls for comment, Palmer issued a statement to say that he hadn’t bought Hitler’s car. His representative is reiterating this on social media, along with an announcement for plans to sue the politicians who engaged in spreading “false news.” According to the statement, Palmer’s reputation took a hit because of the false story of the purchase, which has been weaponized against him by political rivals.
Whether Palmer will go through with the lawsuit remains to be seen, but the bottom line is clear: vintage car museum or not, he is not the new owner of Hitler’s Mercedes-Benz 770K limousine.
"I did not buy Hitler's car. Its more Fake News."
Mr Palmer has also taken extreme offence to claims made by WA Labor MP Patrick Gorman about buying the car.
“These career politicians have all been sucked in by incompetent journalists reporting fake news,” Mr Palmer said.
“I have not purchased a car that belonged to Adolf Hitler
"The Liberal-Labor alliance is struggling for relevance and rather than concentrate on the issues that really matter, are too busy engaging in mud-slinging and pushing lies to damage the reputation of anybody who threatens to upset the status quo,''"