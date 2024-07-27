Bill Goldberg Shows Off Super Rare 1963 Dodge 330 Max Wedge He Bought by Mistake

If you've been watching Bill Goldberg, you already know he has a thing for Mopars. He owns quite a few muscle cars from the golden era, including an all-original 1969 Dodge HEMI Charger and a 1968 Plymouth GTX. But his collection extends beyond the HEMI era (1964-1971). In the most recent episode of Goldberg's Garage, Bill showcased a 1963 Dodge 330.
It may seem like a mundane choice for a guy who owns some of the most iconic muscle cars from the golden era, but his 330 is anything but regular. This Mopar is a super rare factory lightweight car designed for drag racing. If that doesn't ring a bell, think Ramchargers and Max Wedge engines.
The latter is considered the predecessor to the more iconic HEMI. It was introduced in 1962 for drag racing purposes and remained in limited production through 1964. Based on Chrysler's RB engine, the Max Wedge was offered in two displacements (413 and 426 cubic inches) and produced up to 425 horsepower (depending on the compression ratio). The Dodge Ramcharger and Plymouth Super Stock mills fitted with this unit dominated their NHRA classes at the time.
The Max Wedge was offered exclusively with midsize cars. Dodge dropped the engine in the 330, 440, and Polara, while Plymouth used it in the Savoy, Belvedere, and Fury. Chrysler put together only a few hundred examples over three model years, making each rig very rare. Bill's 1963 330 Lightweight, for instance, is one of only 34 made.
While some Max Wedge rigs have soldiered on for decades without hitting the drag strip, Bill's Dodge 330 spent a few good years running the quarter-mile as "Candymatic." Not surprisingly, the Mopar lost its original drivetrain in the process. But it now packs a period-correct 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Max Wedge and three-speed floor shifter. The latter, by the way, makes it a one-of-one in the Chrysler registry (which only documents surviving examples).
Drivetrain aside, the 330 is still highly original and retains most of its factory aluminum parts, including the front fenders and acid-dipped grille. The interior is also all original, a rare feat for a vehicle with a racing history.
Now, here comes the funny part: Bill bought this Dodge by mistake. He shares that he got it at the same auction he bought his triple-black 1970 Dodge Coronet R/T. Bill attended the event with his wife, saw the 330, and wanted to show her how ugly this Dodge was. Once he got near the car, the owner asked him to drive the car on stage for the auction. Bill agreed.
He got out of the 330 on the stage, and when bidding stalled, he looked around and raised his hand, hoping to spice things up. But his bid turned out to be the highest, and he pretty much had to take the ugly duckling home. He also shares that he got it for only $89,000, which is indeed cheap for such a rare vehicle with a documented racing history.
This video is more about rebuilding a carburetor, and we don't get to see the Mopar revving its Max Wedge mill. However, Bill promises he will post a more entertaining video soon that will include a trip to the drag strip. Check out the candy-striped Super Stock racer in the video below.
