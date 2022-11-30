Biking Game Lonely Mountains: Downhill Gets Winter-Themed Rides with Season 19

Megagon Industries, the studio behind low-poly biking game Lonely Mountains: Downhill, is ending the year with a bang. The developer has just announced the next season of rides coming to their game, Winter Rides.
Long-time players probably remember that some of the content available in Season 19 is actually making a comeback. Clothing items specifically designed for the holiday season have been previously available on Lonely Mountains: Downhill, but those who missed them can obtain them by playing Season 19.
Besides some festive new unlockable outfits and accessories, Winter Rides doesn’t bring anything new in terms of tracks. That said, players who enjoy the game can unlock some winter-themed goodies, including the Winter Outfit, a blue and red ensemble that comes complete with a wooly booble hat, puffer jacket and warming scarf.
Additionally, the Christmas Elf outfit in traditional festive green and red can easily turn your bike into one of Santa’s little helpers, at least for a while. Not to mention that a Santa beanie and Santa outfit are available to unlock throughout the entire Season 19.
Furthermore, Lonely Mountains: Downhill is bringing a new accessory this season, which is available in the Christmas Bag of Presents. Those who love changing the looks of their bikes will be happy to know that Season 19 introduces a new Rudolph Paint Job, complete with antlers for a true reindeer look and feel.
The cherry on the cake (or the carrot nose on the snowman) is another new style outfit, the Snowman. What’s different about the Snowman is that it doesn’t work like the other outfits in the game, transforming the player’s characters completely into an actual snowman with a stylish top hat.
Once again, Lonely Mountains: Downhill is bringing its fans a lot of freebies to snag during the Holiday season, so jump into the game and redeem those goodies while they’re up for grabs.
