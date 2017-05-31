BikeTrac Launches Motorcycle Tracking App For iOS and Android

U.K. based motorcycle security company BikeTrac announces that it has launched a smartphone app that enables users to remotely manage and check on their motorcycle. With bike theft
being so high today in London, this thing should come in handy.
Before tapping on the app
store icon to download it, you’ll first need the BikeTrac device installed on your machine. The company’s personnel will make sure the unit is installed in the most covert location possible, so thieves won’t try to disable it.
The device will record any movement of the bike and alert you if they’re performed without the presence of the key.
The new app, which is now available on both iOS and Android, allows for detailed location mapping to see exactly where your motorcycle is at any time. The app also allows you to get the alerts above along with other data.
Your journeys can be logged in on a map so you can view them afterward and share routes with friends as well as get detailed information such as distance and time taken for the trip.
Another great feature, especially if you like to travel alone, is the Bike Down Alert. In case you crash, the BikeTrac unit will detect that and immediately notify your friends or family.
The company claims to be the first one on the market to provide a vehicle tracker that achieves 6 and 7 ratings from Thatcham. While other products only offer basic GPS -relying systems, rated 6, BikeTrac goes further and provides radio frequency detection, making the device compatible with the 7 category standard.
The device costs £299 and comes complete with a wiring loom and one year warranty. A monthly subscription for the safety system costs £10, or you can go for a full year option that costs £99, thus saving you £20.
Previously part of Road Angel Group, BikeTrac is now owned and managed by the very same guys that dreamed up the concept and brought it to market back in 2009. Despite a new look and some exciting new developments on the horizon, its core values remain the same.