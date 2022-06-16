Biker Going 144 MPH in a 65 MPH Zone Says He Wanted to Cool Down, Almost Gets Tased

It’s summer, so for motorists out there, the skyrocketing gas prices are no longer the only problem.
The extreme temperatures make jumping into a car parked in direct sunlight a horror experience, especially as nobody is willing to wait outside the vehicle for the cabin to cool down anymore. Doing this means burning gas, and as we know already, gas means money. A lot of them, really.
The whole thing is even more awful for motorcyclists, as they are forced to cope with the heat while also wearing protective gear.
A 22-year-old Pine Island man believed that by going at an insanely high speed, he could actually cool down, and the police wouldn’t even be upset about it. Well, he was wrong, as a deputy clocked the rider on U.S. Highway 63 near 80th Street Southeast at no less than 144 mph. In a 65-mph zone, that is.
For our European readers, this means he was going 231 kph, even though the speed limit was just around 100 kph.
The police officer couldn’t stop the motorcycle because of obvious reasons, but as karma typically does its magic, the deputy spotted the biker at a red light at the intersection of South Broadway and Third Avenue in Rochester.
When approached, the man didn’t seem to care and even tried to walk away, eventually hitting the officer and pushing him into the patrol car.
It’s not difficult to guess what happened next. The officer told the biker to stop and get on the ground, and because he refused, the man was super-close to being tased. A stranger passing by helped the police officer arrest the motorcyclist.
When asked why he was going so fast, the biker had an easy answer: it was too hot outside, so he just wanted to cool down. The man has already been arrested and charged with reckless driving, obstructing legal process, and, yes, driving with a revoked license.
