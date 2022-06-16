Biker Going 144 MPH in a 65 MPH Zone Says He Wanted to Cool Down, Almost Gets Tased

More on this:

1 Watch Double-Speed-Bump Trampoline Send Cars Flying Into the Air

2 A Speeding Driver Filmed Himself Reaching 124mph As He Flies Past Police Station

3 Drivers Keep Crashing at This Particular Spot in Seattle, Prove Road Signs Are Important

4 Millionaire Dodges Jail Over 259MPH Stunt With Bugatti Chiron on the Autobahn

5 Weird Tesla Crash in New York Shows the Dangers of Excess Speed