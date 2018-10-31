Biker Films Moment He’s Shot During Road Rage Incident in Brazil

A few words thrown around in the heat of the moment can have near-fatal consequences, and this seems to happen quite a lot on the road, in altercations generally referred to as road rage incidents.

The entire incident was captured on the camera mounted on the biker’s helmet, starting with the moment the Astra driver cut off and nearly hit Rego, to when the biker lay wounded on the ground, crying because he couldn’t feel his legs anymore. You will find it at the bottom of the page.



None of this would have happened if Rego had continued on his way, but he decided to turn around and confront the driver. Both yelled profanities at the other and both asked “Do you know me?”, as if that would have made any difference. Then, Rego accelerated and kicked the side mirror off the Astra, before speeding away.



He didn’t get far, though. A bang is heard and, after a few moments, he goes down with the bike. Strangers gather around him trying to help, and he’s crying for his brother, saying he couldn’t feel his legs and fearing he was about to die.



The trial against the off-duty cop is ongoing. He was identified thanks to the footage and arrested, and he initially tried to claim he had acted in self-defense, as Rego had allegedly brandished a gun before driving off. Prosecutors showed the video in court, stressing that Rego had both hands on the handles of his bike at all times. The officer has been charged with attempted murder.



*Warning:

Please be advised that the footage can be disturbing for some viewers.



