Bike-To-Car Communication Safety System Gets Investment From Israeli Company

Autotalks’ advanced technology, to be mass-deployed by 2019, complements the information coming from other sensors, specifically in non-line-of-sight scenarios, rough weather or poor lighting conditions. It significantly improves overall road safety, effectively coordinating vehicles, self-driving cars, motorcyclists, and pedestrians. Israeli tech company going by the name of Autotalks announced it is working with Bosch to launch a bike-to-vehicle system that prevents motorcycle accidents. The solution is based on the B2X (Bike-to-Everything) chipset developed by the tech firm.Bosch announced earlier this year that it is carrying out a development B2V study that incorporates Autotalks’ B2V technology alongside Ducati’s motorcycles and Cohda Wireless’ software.According to the company, the B2V system enables detection of motorcycles that are not visible from the car while also providing a simple integration with the vehicle and low power consumption.The system uses a dedicated short range communications (DSRC) protocol that enables cars and bikes to exchange data such as speed, direction of travel, location, and braking mode.Since motorcycles rarely have telematics services and are not obliged to support the eCall regulation, they do not include a cellular modem, reason why they should use the DSRC protocol as it’s cheap and simple.“A considerable proportion of the drivers involved in an accident with a motorcycle claimed that they did not even see the motorcycle approaching,” Autotalks CEO Hagai Zyss said. “Motorcycles are characterized by their relatively small size, high speed, and maneuverability, which make it difficult to identify them and predict their movements. B2V will enhance motorcyclists’ safety.”Autotalks’ advanced technology, to be mass-deployed by 2019, complements the information coming from other sensors, specifically in non-line-of-sight scenarios, rough weather or poor lighting conditions. It significantly improves overall road safety, effectively coordinating vehicles, self-driving cars, motorcyclists, and pedestrians.