Bike Blogger Films Himself Steering With His Feet, Crashes and Dies

The sudden death of a bike blogger from Russia is re-opening the discussion on the need to drive and ride responsibly, safely. 13 photos



However, he died riding them in a very unsafe manner: moments before the crash, Bolt was steering with his feet, while texting friends on his phone. On a road 40 miles from Moscow, he crashed into a



The news is confirmed by Bolt’s friend Evgeny Matveev, who posted the video available at the bottom of the page to his social media. He says, “This is the last video of Bolt which he forwarded me at 2:15pm. Bolt has crashed to his death.”



According to the Mirror, in the video, Bolt is heard saying “Most problems arise due to the fact that I don't give a s**t.”



Bolt would often ride his bike without a helmet, but he had it on this time. However, it is believed it came off at the moment of impact. Videos shared on social media show the wreck of the bike and Bolt’s body on the ground, some distance from it.



Bolt knew that his love of adventure would often put him in harm’s way, and he stressed he would rather die in a bike crash that survive and be disabled for life. After his passing, fans and followers have rushed to his social media pages for one final goodbye, praising him for living his life true to his word.



While the fact that he died just the way he would have wanted to says a lot about the kind of man Bolt was, let’s not overlook the most important aspect here: he also died because of his reckless behavior on the road. Ride safe, stay alive.



