Biggest Quake Ever Detected on Another Planet Happened on May 4 on Mars

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the biggest quake ever to take place here on Earth happened on May 22, 1960, in Chile. Known as the Valdivia Earthquake, it had a magnitude of 9.5, lasted for 10 minutes (that’s huge as far as earthquakes go), and triggered tsunamis that struck Chile, Hawaii, Japan, the Philippines, New Zealand, Australia, and the Aleutian Islands.

