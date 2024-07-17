Bigger, Better Than the GTO Ram Air: The 1967 Pontiac 2+2 428 HO Is a 376-HP 4-Spd Unicorn

41 photos Photo: YouTube/DezzysSpeedShop

Probably the greatest year in Pontiac history, 1964 is instantly associated with the formidable Le Mans optional performance package. The muscle car rebellion began as an experiment by a trio of massive piston heads (John DeLorean, Rus Gee, and Bill Collins) in which an intermediate body would be fitted with an engine from the full-size line of Pontiacs. The GTO was born, and the rest is history. Almost because that same year, another iconic Poncho came out.