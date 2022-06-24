Big Round of Applause for Lotus on the First Day of 2022 Goodwood Festival

The crowd was amazed by the Lotus models presented on the first day of 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Since its debut in 1993, initiated by the Duke of Richmond, The Goodwood Festival of Speed has been the world's largest automotive garden party, showcasing an array of racing and road machinery ranging from Formula 1, to MotoGP, to sportscars and electric vehicles, being also a unique way for manufacturers to present their innovations to the public.
This year, the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed has opened its doors with the theme ‘The Innovators – Masterminds of Motorsport,' celebrating the engineers, designers and drivers that broke through barriers to arrive at significant milestones in development and engineering.
Lotus and the Goodwood race circuit have had a close connection since both came into existence in 1948, creating history together. Lotus’ first F1 win was at Goodwood in 1960, followed by a victory in 1965, when Lotus driver Jim Clark set a new lap record at the Goodwood circuit in a Lotus 25.
This year, Lotus aimed to conquer the public at the Hill Climb event with the Evija, the first all-electric British hypercar launched in 2019 in a limited edition of only 130 units. With a target power output of 2,000 PS and 1,700 Nm of torque, the Lotus Evija has set standards in terms of advanced EV engineering, being also the most powerful series production road car ever built.
Among the premieres that Lotus brought with the Evija model is also the one-piece carbon fiber monocoque chassis, with a target weight of just 1,680 kg, making it the lightest pure electric hypercar ever gone into series production. Fast is a small word for the Evija, as it can race from 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in under three seconds and accelerate to a top speed of more than 200 mph (320 kph).
The 2022 Goodwood Festival's “Electric Avenue” has been set as the second stage for Lotus to showcase the new Eletre hyper-SUV, launched this year in March. With two electric motors, together outraging 600hp – enough to sprint the Eletre from 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds, the new Lotus SUV is faster than many of its competitors. Displaying a bold, progressive and exotic look, the Eletre has the most advanced active aerodynamics package on any production SUV and is one of the three game-changers of new Lotus lifestyle EVs in the next future.
Matt Windle, Managing Director - Lotus Cars, shares his enthusiasm: “What an amazing first day at Goodwood – with such a passionate and knowledgeable crowd it never disappoints!"
This year, the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed has opened its doors with the theme ‘The Innovators – Masterminds of Motorsport,' celebrating the engineers, designers and drivers that broke through barriers to arrive at significant milestones in development and engineering.
Lotus and the Goodwood race circuit have had a close connection since both came into existence in 1948, creating history together. Lotus’ first F1 win was at Goodwood in 1960, followed by a victory in 1965, when Lotus driver Jim Clark set a new lap record at the Goodwood circuit in a Lotus 25.
This year, Lotus aimed to conquer the public at the Hill Climb event with the Evija, the first all-electric British hypercar launched in 2019 in a limited edition of only 130 units. With a target power output of 2,000 PS and 1,700 Nm of torque, the Lotus Evija has set standards in terms of advanced EV engineering, being also the most powerful series production road car ever built.
Among the premieres that Lotus brought with the Evija model is also the one-piece carbon fiber monocoque chassis, with a target weight of just 1,680 kg, making it the lightest pure electric hypercar ever gone into series production. Fast is a small word for the Evija, as it can race from 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in under three seconds and accelerate to a top speed of more than 200 mph (320 kph).
The 2022 Goodwood Festival's “Electric Avenue” has been set as the second stage for Lotus to showcase the new Eletre hyper-SUV, launched this year in March. With two electric motors, together outraging 600hp – enough to sprint the Eletre from 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds, the new Lotus SUV is faster than many of its competitors. Displaying a bold, progressive and exotic look, the Eletre has the most advanced active aerodynamics package on any production SUV and is one of the three game-changers of new Lotus lifestyle EVs in the next future.
Matt Windle, Managing Director - Lotus Cars, shares his enthusiasm: “What an amazing first day at Goodwood – with such a passionate and knowledgeable crowd it never disappoints!"