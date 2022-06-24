Big Round of Applause for Lotus on the First Day of 2022 Goodwood Festival

More on this:

1 Ludacris Shows Off Lotus Emira First Edition on the Set of Fast X

2 Half-Scale Lotus Seven Was Built for Half-Scale People, Comes With Honda Engine

3 Lotus Thinks Big, Aims High; Wants to Produce 100,000 Cars by 2028

4 Emira GT4 Is the Result of 74 Years of Lotus Greatness, Priced Like a 911 Turbo S

5 Lotus Opens the Chapman Production Centre Where the Emira Is Made